Rugby-based hotel marketing firm wins world-class industry award... for the third year running

Celebration in Braunston sees narrowboats gather for winter fuel in historic tradition

News you can trust since

Sales of coffee and cake raised £159 for the charity.

More than 30 people attended the fundraiser at the Wellbeing Coffee Lodge in Crick.

Daventry woman Joy Brown held an event to support the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning to help people facing cancer.