Raising the bar: New £350,000 refurbishment will breathe new life into Binley Woods pub

A brand new £350,000 refurbishment will breathe new life into a Binley Woods pub.

The Roseycombe, in Rugby Road, will be open in time for Christmas, creating 25 new jobs.

Its overhaul is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Midlands-based operators Roseacre Pub Company, who also run The Heathcote Inn at Leamington Spa.

The business will be turned into a top quality pub serving food with a Sunday carvery and a secluded garden.

Coventry born-and-bred Gary Broadhurst is at the helm as the licensee.

The pub, which has been closed for ten months, will initially serve drinks only; food will be launched in early January.

The project will renovate and repaint the outside of The Roseycombe and replace the signage and lighting, enhancing the centre of Binley Woods.

The large overgrown garden – which has views over fields – will be totally transformed.

The revamp will add five elegant eight-seater dining pods, an outside bar and a stylish heated alfresco drinking and dining patio covered with a stretch tent that can be booked for private functions.

The pub’s big lawn will provide plenty of space for children to play, as well as to hold events, such as live music and family fun days.

The Roseycombe will have a spacious bar for drinks and socialising, a cosy snug, a comfortable lounge and a beautiful new dining area developed out of an old conservatory.

Other improvements include installing a barista coffee machine, putting in a carvery station and refitting the kitchen to enable the pub to serve more food.

The new menu will cater for all occasions, from light lunches to celebration dinners.

Dishes will be freshly prepared and will range from pub classics to specials inspired by cuisine from around the world.

Also on the cards are lunchtime sandwiches and a children’s menu. Burgers, steaks and hearty Sunday roasts will be specialties.

On the drinks front, there will be an extensive selection spanning premium beers, wines, spirits and cocktails.

Says Ash Gartshore, owner of Roseacre Pub Company: “We’ve been looking for a pub around Coventry for years and feel very fortunate to have found The Roseycombe.

"It’s an important part of the village’s identity and has been incredibly popular in the past. It’s been much-missed during its closure; we want to restore it as the heartbeat of the community and create a fantastic local with something for everyone.”

Gary added: “The design plans for the pub are beautiful.

"We can’t wait to welcome residents and show them their new look local. We’ll be going all out to add to the festive spirit in Binley Woods.

"We’ll have a wide choice of drinks including winter warmers and look forward to bringing in food in the New ear.”

Star Pubs’ area manager for Coventry Nathan Darby said: “We’re delighted to be working with Roseacre Pub Company to bring The Roseycombe back to life.”

The exact date of the reopening is to be confirmed.