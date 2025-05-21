Rapid growth sees EZOO further expand team

Following 12 months of continued commercial growth, EV subscription and salary sacrifice firm EZOO has expanded its team with five new appointments. Joining the business with immediate effect, the new starters will further bolster EZOO’s marketing, customer support, sales, technology and accountancy functions.

Katie Willday has been appointed as customer support apprentice. Responsible for ensuring and maintaining exceptional customer service standards, Willday will play a driving role in delivering front-line support for EZOO’s growing national customer base.

Joining Willday, Alex Clay takes up the position of customer support and technology apprentice. In his new role, Clay will expand the company’s service excellence team, leading the vehicle maintenance and repair bookings function, as well as providing technical guidance and counsel to both new and existing customers.

Next, Jeni Graham has taken up the role of assistant accountant. Responsible for the company’s day-to-day financial operations, Graham will support EZOO’s finance team to streamline payment efficiencies.

In addition, Abbie Greene has been appointed business sales executive. As part of her new role, Greene will support EZOO’s new business development strategy and streamline the sales process as the business continues to grow.

Finally, experienced practitioner Victoria Steele has joined the business as outsourced director of marketing. Bringing extensive integrated consultancy experience, Steele will lead the company’s marketing, branding and communications strategy, as well as managing day-to-day programme implementation.

Commenting on the announcement, Lash Saranna, co-founder and CEO of EZOO, said: “As the UK’s transition to electrification accelerates at pace, we’re seeing demand for our EV subscription and salary sacrifice solutions rocket. Further expanding our dedicated team allows us to gear-up our operations and build our capabilities for the future, while simultaneously doubling down on our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service.

“We’re delighted to welcome Katie, Alex, Jeni, Abbie and Vic to the EZOO family. I’m confident that their passion, enthusiasm and commitment will provide the team with additional bandwidth and help to catapult the business forward.”

The new appointments follow an impressive 12 months for the Coventry-based firm. Alongside onboarding a record-breaking number of clients and taking home numerous industry awards, the business has agreed serveral important partnerships and expanded its customer offer.