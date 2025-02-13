RBH becomes 100% owned by its employees

As 50-strong West Midlands-based creative agency Rees Bradley Hepburn (RBH) celebrates its 30th year in business, co-founders, Debra Hepburn and Tim Rees, have announced that they have sold 100% of their shares to RBH employees.

The agency duo has chosen to transition RBH into Employee Ownership to ensure its culture and company ethos lives on as it enters its fourth decade. An Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) has been set up which now holds 100% of the shares for the benefit of RBH employees. In the simplest terms, RBH has been sold to RBH.

Debra Hepburn will remain as Managing Director – with Tim Rees, and RBH employees Jo James, Kevin Bishop and Honor Nicholls taking up Trustee roles. The RBH Board, consisting of James Hodges, Natalie Griffiths, Rob Drewry, Fizz Bingham, Rebecca Williams, Michael Vines and Joe Hepburn along with Debra Hepburn will continue to be responsible for the day-to-day running of the business.

Debra Hepburn comments: “When we set up RBH, we wanted to create a flat structure, one where people sat together in an open flow space. Where ideas could come from anywhere. Where we could make things happen for our clients brilliantly and fast, without complex management layers. And we wanted RBH to be “our agency”, where everyone felt valued and able to contribute and to enjoy the rewards.

“We have had countless suitors over the years. Even more in the last year or two. But we have stayed fiercely independent and have never wanted to work for anyone else or work in a different way. RBH is us. We are RBH. But so are our exceptional colleagues. When it came to deciding upon the future of RBH we simply reverted to our original founding intention, that we will always want this to be “our agency”. The EOT allows RBH to stay in charge of its own future and protects the opportunity for all RBHers to make a good and happy living. It allows people to work in and own a company they can be proud of.”

Jo James, RBH employee and appointed Trustee, added: “News of the Employee Ownership has been really well received by the whole RBH team, and we are all delighted that we get to grow and contribute to the success of the company we love so much. The culture of our business is important to each and every one of us so we are pleased that the EOT will protect this for years to come.”

RBH was established in 1995 and has grown to over 50 full-time staff. Based in a barn conversion on the outskirts of Meriden, with easy access to the motorway network, Birmingham Airport and the centre of Birmingham, it works with leading brands including Wacoal, Suzuki, JLR, Birmingham Airport and Cameron Homes.

To find out more, visit www.rbh.co.uk