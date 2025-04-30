Real estate giant to spotlight Warwickshire logistics units at major property forum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The benefits of tenancy at a new, sustainable logistics development in Warwickshire will be explored at the UK’s largest property and investment forum next month.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tritax Big Box will spotlight phase three of Symmetry Park Rugby at UKREiiF in Leeds, where the UK’s largest logistics development platform will join forces with Warwickshire County Council as one of the authority’s official partners.

The real estate giant is bringing forward three logistics units at its two million sq ft hub, ranging from 170,473 sq ft to 390,694 sq ft. All three were built to Net Zero carbon in construction standards, have achieved BREEAM ‘Excellent’ certification and an EPC A+ rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Servicing a clear need for modern, infrastructure-first developments in the region, Symmetry Park Rugby has proved a hit with Iron Mountain letting four buildings in phase two of the scheme. Amounting to around one million sq ft of logistics space, the buildings form Iron Mountain's first UK campus, offering a range of storage and information management services.

Tritax Big Box will spotlight phase three of Symmetry Park Rugby at UKREiiF in May.

That Symmetry Park Rugby has been able to facilitate the needs of its impressive list of tenants reflects TBB’s willingness to engage with planning authorities and to invest in critical infrastructure from the outset.

This proactive approach has also strengthened the work of Invest Warwickshire, Warwickshire County Council’s inward investment team, when working with regional and national partners to secure quality investment in the area.

Joseph Skinner, Development Director at TBB, said: "Iron Mountain chose Symmetry Park Rugby for its excellent connectivity and the ready supply of skills that exist locally, but also because they bought into its environment-friendly fabric.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We expect further interest in phase three from other forward-thinking organisations seeking to harness the advantages of this site on their journeys to greener, leaner expansion.”

Joseph added: “This scheme has evolved over time thanks in part to an open line of communication with Invest Warwickshire, Warwickshire Skills Hub, Rugby Borough Council and other external partners.

“This joined-up approach ensures that when we come to the planning application everyone is clear on what our objectives are, clear on who TBB is and what we actually do.

“And, by developing this site together, we’re helping to attract quality investment into the UK, bringing jobs and new skills opportunities for the region’s residents and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we discussed marketing Symmetry Park Rugby at UKREiiF it made total sense for us to team up with Invest Warwickshire and build on our close working relationship.”

Tritax Big Box is one of eight organisations across the public and private sectors that Invest Warwickshire will partner with at UKREiiF, the UK's largest real estate event and conference.

The partnerships will seeeach organisation involved in panel discussions that Invest Warwickshire is hosting at UKREiiF, which takes place from Tuesday, 20th May to Thursday, 22nd May. Kate Howe, Development Director at TBB, will be speaking at the Warwickshire Creating Places event, on Wednesday, 21st May in the Midlands Engine Pavilion.

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Warwickshire is one of the most dynamic economic locations in the Midlands and the UK. The county is a popular destination for both UK and foreign direct investment, and the area is home to some of the most important commercial property developments such as Coventry & Warwick Giga Park, one of the eight UK Investment Zones, MIRA Technology Park South Site and major town centre opportunities like Transforming Nuneaton, Creative Quarter Leamington Spa and Rugby Town Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“UKREiiF is a great opportunity for us to promote our partner organisation, Warwickshire Property Development Group and the new homes and SME commercial space being developed by them in the county, and Warwickshire County Council's Property Infrastructure Fund, which can lend up to £10m to bring forward commercial development projects in support of growth and jobs.

“We also look forward to working with a range of partners, including Tritax Big Box, IM Properties and Stoford to promote new development opportunities in the county and local area at the event this year.”

Tritax Big Box are experts in UK real estate, delivering high-quality and sustainable industrial and logistics warehouse space on a huge scale each year.

The firm, which has offices in Northamptonshire, London and Manchester, proactively manages more than 100 assets, from small to big boxes, using its sector specialism and deep market insights to stay ahead of trends and meet clients’ evolving needs.