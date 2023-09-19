Red carpet welcome for guests at new Rugby care home
Guests at a new Rugby care home were given the red carpet treatment on Thursday.
Staff and residents at Butlers Mews Care Home in Ridge Drive were delighted to celebrate the official grand opening of the home.
Friends, loved ones and local community members joined residents to receive a red carpet welcome, including a complimentary arrival drink and a gift bag.
Magician David Fox entertained everyone, and the culinary team provided a selection of delicious canapés for all to enjoy.
Guests commented on the welcoming atmosphere as they took a guided tour of the home with a member of the Butlers Mews team, which provided a glimpse into the outstanding luxury facilities the home has to offer.
Home Manager Michelle Marriner said: “This was a spectacular event; the dedication and passion of our team shone through.”