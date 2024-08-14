Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New shop front design rules will improve the look of Rugby town centre.

They will be introduced to meet new design standards, after councillors approved a Shopfronts Design Guide Supplementary Planning Document at a recent meeting of the borough council.

It provides design guidance and establishes design principles for both historical and contemporary shopfronts so ensure they add to the character, supporting both the Rugby Local Plan and the Town Centre Regeneration Strategy.

Existing shopfronts won’t have to be changed, but the SPD will support improved designs where owners want to make changes that need planning permission.

The guide also provides a framework for planning officers when making decisions or recommendations to the planning committee.

Cllr Louise Robinson, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for Growth, Investment, Digital and Communications, said: “Regenerating Rugby town centre is a key priority for Rugby Borough Council, and adopting this new design guide will play a significant part in making the town centre a more attractive and welcoming place to be.

“Policy changes such as this will give businesses confidence to submit high quality planning applications that will improve the built environment and support a more positive perception of the town centre.

“We are committed to working with businesses, and with other stakeholders, to make lasting and high quality improvements that reflect how much we love Rugby.”

Cllr Isabelle McKenzie, Rugby Borough Council Liberal Democrat Group Spokesperson for Growth, Investment, Digital and Communications, said: "Making Rugby Town Centre a vibrant place to be is our priority.

"The street scene plays an important part of the look and feel of a town centre. This policy will help improve the Georgian and Victorian elements of the town centre. We are also pleased that there are grants to help fund improvement works."

The Shopfronts Design Guide Supplementary Planning Document can be found at www.rugby.gov.uk/ShopFrontsSPD.