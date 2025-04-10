Regional business leaders meet Bank of England as economic uncertainty continues

Business leaders meet the Bank of England

Global uncertainty is making it harder to forecast the outlook for the UK economy businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire have been told.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives from a range of companies in the city and county met Glynn Jones, the Bank of England’s Deputy Agent for the West Midlands, at Coventry Conferences at the TechnoCentre.

Glynn was there to hear from firms in order to feedback intelligence to the Bank to help it understand the sentiment within the regional economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He heard how the increase in National Insurance contributions is impacting businesses across the area, as well as the uncertainty being caused by tariffs being imposed by the USA and more generally how local businesses are being affected by domestic and global uncertainties.

Glynn said: “It’s not easy to set the context for the economy because things are changing and evolving at pace.

“We made a forecast in February but recent announcements coming out of the USA will have a material impact on the outlook for growth and inflation. However, what we do know is that the UK economy is fairly stagnant and has been for some time.

“There are threats to the economy on both the upside and the downside and there is a huge amount of uncertainty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This makes it difficult to forecast growth and is especially challenging for monetary policy given the long lags involved before changes in Bank Rate feed fully through to the economy.”

Corin Crane, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The only thing that has been certain for businesses over recent years has been uncertainty. One business around the table has been operating for seven years and they said they didn’t know what normal looks like!

“So, it is great to be able to have this conversation with the Bank of England and to talk about the daily issues being faced by businesses.

“As the voice of business, it’s our role to ensure that decision-makers hear directly from those who matter most – our members who are working day and night to grow and make a positive contribution to the local economy.”