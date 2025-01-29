Regional businesses back Government growth plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Business leaders in Coventry and Warwickshire have described the Government’s push for growth as a welcome step-change for confidence.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered a speech that set out a three-pronged approach covering stability, reform, and investment to help get the economy growing.

The biggest takeaway was around investment in infrastructure and regional economies, which Corin Crane, the chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said was music to businesses’ ears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Since the Budget last year, businesses have been wondering what the payback was going to be on the additional cost burdens they are shouldering.

Corin Crane, Chief Executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce

“This announcement around investment is music to our ears and businesses will welcome the initial boost to the economy but also the longer-term, positive impact on productivity and growth.

“It will hopefully provide an injection of confidence into companies across the city and the county. Our most recent Quarterly Economic Survey showed that the outlook for our region was more optimistic than the national average, but it had still taken a hit.

“These announcements provide a positive direction of travel, and it is vitally important that momentum is maintained.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shevaun Haviland, Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), said: “The Chancellor has laid down a clear marker on her intent to push for growth and these proposals can light the blue touchpaper to fire up the UK economy.

“Expanding our international airport capacity, investing in modern roads and railways, and rebalancing the planning system all send signals that the UK is building for a better future.

“These pledges will make businesses and international investors sit up and take notice. They can lift the gloom that has settled over the economy and give firms real confidence.

“We must also use this moment as a springboard to develop further ambitions around large scale infrastructure. Projects like Sizewell C, additional elements of Northern Powerhouse Rail, the Ely/Haughley rail junctions and the Rampion 2 windfarm must also be greenlit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Well-planned, financially and environmentally sustainable infrastructure programmes boost competitiveness, create jobs and generate lasting economic benefits for regions and the whole country.

“They increase capacity and reduce journey times, forge stronger business connections, expand labour markets and create opportunities for millions. They are a massive stimulus to their local economies.

“They support the obvious industries — construction, manufacturing and logistics — but they also feed into retail, hospitality for visiting workers and technical support.

“While projects on this scale may take years to complete their economic impact is much more immediate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They give firms involved in their supply chains real confidence to start planning and making their own investment decisions.

“But we must make sure the reality does not fall short of the promise. We must have action to back up the words and make sure this commitment sticks. That means getting on with these projects as soon as possible and delivering them quickly and effectively.

“Many firms will have the HS2 debacle in the back of their minds, so we need continued engagement from Government on problem-solving and support to keep these projects on track.

“With many businesses struggling with increasing costs, today’s proposals must also be backed up by business rates reform, better export support and an employment rights package that works for firms.”