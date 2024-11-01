Regional co-operation key to economic success, civic and business leaders say

Businesses, MPs and local authority leaders across Coventry and Warwickshire have been urged to strengthen ties to make sure the local economy thrives for the rest of the decade and beyond at an event in the region.

Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce held an event at Drapers’ Hall in Coventry for business and civic leaders across the city and the county.

The event was building on the success of the Chamber’s Local Business Forums which are held each quarter across its five forum areas – Coventry, North Warwickshire, Rugby, South Warwickshire and Mid-Warwickshire – and discuss issues that directly affect each location.

Those forums are regularly attended by MPs to update businesses but also to hear directly from companies on their patch.

Corin Crane, the chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said the relationship between the public and private sector across the area is strong and that partnership and collaboration would be key to future success.

He said: “We know that this region is a great place to do business. It is extraordinary when you think of everything we have to offer, with so many different businesses across different sectors doing amazing things.

“We’ve had so much uncertainty to deal with over recent years and it’s testament to everyone that we’ve still got businesses that are thriving and an economy that’s growing.

“And when we, at the Chamber, talk about a growing economy that has to mean creating good jobs, offering great training and development and creating an economy that works for everyone in our communities.

“That’s why we are so pleased to be able to bring together businesspeople, our politicians and other civic leaders in one place because it is only by all of us working together and by being partners that we can really deliver for the city and the county.

“Of course, we represent the views of business through our policy work and that means ensuring their voice is heard but we believe that a partnership approach with decision-makers at all levels is the best way to do that.

“We look forward to strengthening those ties and ensuring our economy thrives for many years to come.

“Our Local Business Forums and QES Work have, over many years, given local businesses a direct influence on our policy and campaigning work, and in 2025 we will build on this by launching a new Chamber Assembly, which will be a mix of business leaders and decision makers.

“This Assembly will oversee the development and delivery of our new manifesto which we will use to campaign at the highest levels for those issues that matter most to our members and our region.”

The event also heard from Chris Hartley, of DH Venues – which has taken over the operation of Drapers’ Hall, and from Louise Bennett OBE – the former Chamber chief executive and now Vice Lord Lieutenant to the West Midlands Lord Lieutenant Sir John Crabtree OBE.

Chris gave an insight into plans for the venue while Louise encouraged companies to look into applying for a King’s Award for Enterprise.