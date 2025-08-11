Regional law firm shows support for women in business

A leading Midlands law firm has underlined its commitment to supporting professional women by backing a regional networking event for female business leaders.

Alsters Kelley Solicitors Ltd is sponsoring the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business events, which are taking place this September and again in March next year to mark International Women’s Day.

Alsters Kelley, which has offices in Coventry, Nuneaton, Leamington Spa, Southam and Stratford upon Avon – as well as a recently acquired business in Banbury, now employs around 100 people of which 81 per cent are women.

Three of the company’s four directors are women and the firm pays strong attention to supporting staff growth; a policy that has seen several female members of the team rise up through the ranks from secretary to fully-qualified solicitor.

Lisa Blizzard (Director & Head of Children & Families Public Law), Neil Raiseborough (Director & Head of Private Client), Julie McGarrigle (Director of Business Development) & Cathy Wahlberg (Managing Director).

As well as backing the next Women in Business event at Ansty Hall on September 23, the company is also supporting the Chamber’s speed networking event at Billesley Manor on November 19.

Julie McGarrigle, Business Development Director at Alsters Kelley, said: “The Chamber’s Women in Business events are a great showcase of the talent we have in the region and offer inspiration to other women in the workplace – whether they are just starting out or in leadership roles.

“We can always take something away from an event to help support us in our own professional lives.

“That’s why I am absolutely thrilled that we are supporting the network in this way because it is something Alsters Kelley is extremely passionate about as a business.

“I am looking forward to the next event in September where it will be great to meet once again with like-minded businesswomen in the region.”

Cheyenne Angliss, of the Chamber, added: “We’re really pleased that Alsters Kelley has decided to support the Women in Business network in this way.

“Our events are a great showcase for the many achievements of female business and civic leaders across our area and it is vitally important that we continue to inspire others by showing what they can achieve.”

