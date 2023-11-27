David Galliford; Remembering Ernest and Bess Duffin - 'Devoted Parents to Lynda and Alan'; Fred & Emily Harris - "Good night, God Bless"; Vic & Lil Foster - "Remembering you always"; Marg & Stan Hipwell - "Forever in our hearts"; Ray & Madeline Gray - "Remembering special friends"; Jack & Betty Larkin - "Always in our thoughts"; Marra Aliberti - "Missing our trips out"; Charlotte Cottrell - "Gone too soon"; Rose Foster - "Greatly missed and much loved"; Jean and Robin Humphries - "Holding hands in heaven"; Peter Marriott, Husband and Sandra Joy Marriott, Daughter - "Loved and Remembered every day"; Derek Arthur Harding; Mark Phillip Thompson; Wayne Robert Thompson; Colin Lawrence - "Always in our thoughts and missed every day" - Margaret, Angela, Amanda and families; Ted & Stefania Nepip - "Dearly loved and missed Parents"; Cyril Frankis - "Fond memories of a loving Husband and Father"; Nina Morse; Harry Dingley; Maureen Botting; Ernest Fenton; Violet Fenton; Agnes & Albert Harris - Mum & Dad; Ted Martin; Dot Martin; Jackie Purkis; HASWELL Stephen - Beloved Son of Lilian and Kit - "Always Remembered"; Chig Ever - Loving Wife of Paul, Daughter-in-Law of Lynn and Stephen; Dad and Mum, Brian and Ivy and brother, David Pickering - "Always in our thoughts" - Alan, Val and Family; Walter and Margaret Mosteckyj - Mum and Dad - "Remembered always" - Val, Alan and Family; Richard Andrew Still - "As time goes by without you, and the days turn into years, they hold a million memories and a thousand silent tears" - Always in our hearts - Mum, Dad, Simon & Jason xxxx; For Christine Vickers, a much missed Grandma and Mum; In loving memory of Martin Ridgway, missed every day by all his friends and family - "When it rains look for rainbows, when it's dark look for stars"; Christine Ann Priest; Gareth Redd; Len Goodes; Llewelyn Lloyd-Davies; Lucy Elizabeth Meehan; Kerry Marriott - "Greatly missed - See you on the other side"; Mary & Herbert Marriott - "Rest in Peace - Sadly missed"; David Pettifor - "Always remembered with a smile - Love you always" - from all your children; Elsie Maud Cresswell; Sydney George (Bill) Cresswell; Ellis Lloyd - "Always in our Hearts" - Ann, Helen, Maggie & Family; Colledge, Rosser, Huckfield & Walker Families; Barbara Colledge & Sue Walder - Mum, Nan, Sister & Great Gran; Alec Colledge & Edith Colledge - Dad, Grandad & Nan; Peter Huckfield - Husband, Dad & Grandad; Rab Smith - Dad & Grandad; Annette Jane Lane; Cliff Froggatt - Dearest Husband, Father and Grandad - "Always in my thoughts and missed so much"; In loving Memory of our Mother and Father - John and Phyllis Corley - Catherine and Rosemary; Vi Benfield; Len Benfield; Craig Underwood; David Cramphorn; Roy Dumphreys - Dear Dad - "We love and miss you" - Lesley, Gary, Maxine, Kirsty, Billie, Maisie, Blayne, Josh, Luke & Neil xxxx; "Loved always" - Lauren Redpath Potter, Charles Redpath, Jack & Margaret Barrows, Ros & Bill Childs, Carol Goss, Michael Barrows, Val Childs and Jean & Pete Kefford; Hilda & Bill Baker - "Happy Christmas in Heaven" - Mum & Dad - you are always with us in our hearts - Missing you - Ellie, Rob, Isla & Scarlett; My Dear Dad, Stanley Rex Smith; My Dear Mum, Grace Ellen Smith; Tony & Mary Pitts - "Real Friends"; Frank Smith Charleroi WW1 - 1919; Barbara and Ted Colton, Mum and Dad - "Still sadly missed" - Love always - Sue, Janice, Ian and Families; Jim & Betty Mitchell; Peggy Nicholls - "Never forgotten - Always remembered - Sadly missed"; Freda and James Nicols - "Thinking of you Always"; Osman, Rene, Rodney & Carole Evans - "Much loved and missed" - Mum, Dad, Brother & Sister-in-law xxxx; Remembering Vera & George Gardner; Reg, Connie and Martyn Jones, Emily Upjohn and Dave Ratley - "Always remembered" from Lynda, Martin and Judith; Gary Wills, Alan Wills, Kerry Marriott - "Beloved Husband, Son and Daughter"; James and Norah Jack - "Much loved Parents"; Ian Ross - "Sadly missed - never forgotten" - Love Angela xx Michelle, Colin and Sophie xx; John Harry Wells - "In our thoughts every day"; Geoff Mapplethorpe; Ena & Arthur Iliff; Celia Gash; Connie Clarke; Elsie Berry; Percy and Dorothy Chester - "Luv you both"; George Carpenter - Debra Fuller - "You are missed so much"; Phyllis Browning; Eric Browning; Richard Fenley; Edward (Ted) Cresswell; William (Bill) Giles; Lucy Rose Giles; Sylvia Giles; Graham Giles; Emily and Bill Clarke - "Cherished memories of Mum and Dad"; Tom Pails - "A dearly loved Husband, Father, Grandad and Pippa"; Thomas McElhatton; Kevin McElhatton; Margaret Sloey; Miss Cynthia Cheatle (1932-2017) - "Loved and remembered by The Family Circle xxx"; Wilf Brown - "Treasured memories"; Dot and Ted Harrison - "Treasured memories"; John Burdett - "Treasured Memories"; Mr Alan George Seymour - "Love and miss you always Dad" - Anita xx; Mr Thomas Ingram - "Always missed" - Love Anita xx; Sally & Dick Pails - "Love and miss you always" - Love Carole & Baz xxxx; Ronald Hayhoe - "We miss you so very much"; "Missed every day" - Mum & Dad, Jack & Peggy Barnett - "Gone but not forgotten"; Lou Groom - "Dear friend"; Shelley Bromley - "Always in our hearts - Miss you every day" - Love Mum, Nan and Jayne; Bill Boneham - "A special smile, a special face, we love you always" - Mabel, Jayne & Mandy; Cyril and Frances Orland; Nan, Poppydad and Mum - "Always in our Hearts and thoughts" xxx; Audrey Payne; David Payne; Ida Henton; Eileen Townsend; Maureen Ellis; Grace Lucas & Frank Lucas; Adrian Finch - "Much loved and missed Husband & Dad"; Andrew Michael Bostock - "Remembering with Love"; James Hall, Alma Hall, Richard Parkinson, Michael Green, Mary Parkinson and Frank Parkinson - "In loving Memory"; In memory of my dearest Husband - Bill Petrie; Stasia Winklewska; Wtadek Winklewski; Albert Batchelor; Evelyn Batchelor; Frank Tew - Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandad & Pappy - "Always in our thoughts"; Alice Tew (Mum); Jack & Dorothy Smith (Mum and Dad); Barbara and Les Carey; Geoff Mapplethorpe; Roger Conway - David Conway - "Remembered particularly at Xmas"; Colin Dean; Harry Corson; Evelyn Corson; In loving memory of Jill Paget - "Forever in our thoughts"; Peter Langley; Dr & Mrs Wallis; John and David Shepheard - "Remembered with love"; May and George Clarke - "Remembered with love"; Irene and Stan Atkins - "Mum and Dad"; Laura Joyce - "Never forgotten"; Robin Jackson - "Wonderful Friend"; Michael Wragg; David Lee; Jock & Nellie Hunter; Lois Hunter; The Faure Sisters; Brian Davies; Mary and John Middleton - "Remembered with love" - Stephen, Dawn and Family xx; Mary and Ted Franklin - "Remembered with love" - Kay, Kevin, Dawn, Stephen and Families xx;