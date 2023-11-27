Remember a loved one on Rugby Rotary's Tree of Light this Christmas
The Christmas tree stands outside St Andrew’s Church to allow loved ones to be remembered and funds to be reaised for Myton Hospices.
The Tree of Light service is on Tuesday, December 12, at 7pm in the church.
A special Book of Remembrance will be placed in the Church before the service and updated regularly thereafter during the Christmas period which will include all dedications.
Organised by The Rotary club of Rugby, ‘The Tree of Light Appeal’ represents much more than just fundraising.
A spokesman said: “Rotary organisers have been extremely touched this year to have received so many positive comments from the public who have already sent in their sponsor forms thanking us for keeping the appeal running year after year and voicing their appreciation. Rotary reciprocates these sentiments and thank you for your continuing support.
“Rotary invite new sponsors to use the form below and return it completed to either of the addresses on the form together with your donation to sponsor a light on the tree.”
Print the form off or collect one from Blackhams, the Opticians or St Andrew's Church.
This week’s dedications are:
David Galliford; Remembering Ernest and Bess Duffin - 'Devoted Parents to Lynda and Alan'; Fred & Emily Harris - "Good night, God Bless"; Vic & Lil Foster - "Remembering you always"; Marg & Stan Hipwell - "Forever in our hearts"; Ray & Madeline Gray - "Remembering special friends"; Jack & Betty Larkin - "Always in our thoughts"; Marra Aliberti - "Missing our trips out"; Charlotte Cottrell - "Gone too soon"; Rose Foster - "Greatly missed and much loved"; Jean and Robin Humphries - "Holding hands in heaven"; Peter Marriott, Husband and Sandra Joy Marriott, Daughter - "Loved and Remembered every day"; Derek Arthur Harding; Mark Phillip Thompson; Wayne Robert Thompson; Colin Lawrence - "Always in our thoughts and missed every day" - Margaret, Angela, Amanda and families; Ted & Stefania Nepip - "Dearly loved and missed Parents"; Cyril Frankis - "Fond memories of a loving Husband and Father"; Nina Morse; Harry Dingley; Maureen Botting; Ernest Fenton; Violet Fenton; Agnes & Albert Harris - Mum & Dad; Ted Martin; Dot Martin; Jackie Purkis; HASWELL Stephen - Beloved Son of Lilian and Kit - "Always Remembered"; Chig Ever - Loving Wife of Paul, Daughter-in-Law of Lynn and Stephen; Dad and Mum, Brian and Ivy and brother, David Pickering - "Always in our thoughts" - Alan, Val and Family; Walter and Margaret Mosteckyj - Mum and Dad - "Remembered always" - Val, Alan and Family; Richard Andrew Still - "As time goes by without you, and the days turn into years, they hold a million memories and a thousand silent tears" - Always in our hearts - Mum, Dad, Simon & Jason xxxx; For Christine Vickers, a much missed Grandma and Mum; In loving memory of Martin Ridgway, missed every day by all his friends and family - "When it rains look for rainbows, when it's dark look for stars"; Christine Ann Priest; Gareth Redd; Len Goodes; Llewelyn Lloyd-Davies; Lucy Elizabeth Meehan; Kerry Marriott - "Greatly missed - See you on the other side"; Mary & Herbert Marriott - "Rest in Peace - Sadly missed"; David Pettifor - "Always remembered with a smile - Love you always" - from all your children; Elsie Maud Cresswell; Sydney George (Bill) Cresswell; Ellis Lloyd - "Always in our Hearts" - Ann, Helen, Maggie & Family; Colledge, Rosser, Huckfield & Walker Families; Barbara Colledge & Sue Walder - Mum, Nan, Sister & Great Gran; Alec Colledge & Edith Colledge - Dad, Grandad & Nan; Peter Huckfield - Husband, Dad & Grandad; Rab Smith - Dad & Grandad; Annette Jane Lane; Cliff Froggatt - Dearest Husband, Father and Grandad - "Always in my thoughts and missed so much"; In loving Memory of our Mother and Father - John and Phyllis Corley - Catherine and Rosemary; Vi Benfield; Len Benfield; Craig Underwood; David Cramphorn; Roy Dumphreys - Dear Dad - "We love and miss you" - Lesley, Gary, Maxine, Kirsty, Billie, Maisie, Blayne, Josh, Luke & Neil xxxx; "Loved always" - Lauren Redpath Potter, Charles Redpath, Jack & Margaret Barrows, Ros & Bill Childs, Carol Goss, Michael Barrows, Val Childs and Jean & Pete Kefford; Hilda & Bill Baker - "Happy Christmas in Heaven" - Mum & Dad - you are always with us in our hearts - Missing you - Ellie, Rob, Isla & Scarlett; My Dear Dad, Stanley Rex Smith; My Dear Mum, Grace Ellen Smith; Tony & Mary Pitts - "Real Friends"; Frank Smith Charleroi WW1 - 1919; Barbara and Ted Colton, Mum and Dad - "Still sadly missed" - Love always - Sue, Janice, Ian and Families; Jim & Betty Mitchell; Peggy Nicholls - "Never forgotten - Always remembered - Sadly missed"; Freda and James Nicols - "Thinking of you Always"; Osman, Rene, Rodney & Carole Evans - "Much loved and missed" - Mum, Dad, Brother & Sister-in-law xxxx; Remembering Vera & George Gardner; Reg, Connie and Martyn Jones, Emily Upjohn and Dave Ratley - "Always remembered" from Lynda, Martin and Judith; Gary Wills, Alan Wills, Kerry Marriott - "Beloved Husband, Son and Daughter"; James and Norah Jack - "Much loved Parents"; Ian Ross - "Sadly missed - never forgotten" - Love Angela xx Michelle, Colin and Sophie xx; John Harry Wells - "In our thoughts every day"; Geoff Mapplethorpe; Ena & Arthur Iliff; Celia Gash; Connie Clarke; Elsie Berry; Percy and Dorothy Chester - "Luv you both"; George Carpenter - Debra Fuller - "You are missed so much"; Phyllis Browning; Eric Browning; Richard Fenley; Edward (Ted) Cresswell; William (Bill) Giles; Lucy Rose Giles; Sylvia Giles; Graham Giles; Emily and Bill Clarke - "Cherished memories of Mum and Dad"; Tom Pails - "A dearly loved Husband, Father, Grandad and Pippa"; Thomas McElhatton; Kevin McElhatton; Margaret Sloey; Miss Cynthia Cheatle (1932-2017) - "Loved and remembered by The Family Circle xxx"; Wilf Brown - "Treasured memories"; Dot and Ted Harrison - "Treasured memories"; John Burdett - "Treasured Memories"; Mr Alan George Seymour - "Love and miss you always Dad" - Anita xx; Mr Thomas Ingram - "Always missed" - Love Anita xx; Sally & Dick Pails - "Love and miss you always" - Love Carole & Baz xxxx; Ronald Hayhoe - "We miss you so very much"; "Missed every day" - Mum & Dad, Jack & Peggy Barnett - "Gone but not forgotten"; Lou Groom - "Dear friend"; Shelley Bromley - "Always in our hearts - Miss you every day" - Love Mum, Nan and Jayne; Bill Boneham - "A special smile, a special face, we love you always" - Mabel, Jayne & Mandy; Cyril and Frances Orland; Nan, Poppydad and Mum - "Always in our Hearts and thoughts" xxx; Audrey Payne; David Payne; Ida Henton; Eileen Townsend; Maureen Ellis; Grace Lucas & Frank Lucas; Adrian Finch - "Much loved and missed Husband & Dad"; Andrew Michael Bostock - "Remembering with Love"; James Hall, Alma Hall, Richard Parkinson, Michael Green, Mary Parkinson and Frank Parkinson - "In loving Memory"; In memory of my dearest Husband - Bill Petrie; Stasia Winklewska; Wtadek Winklewski; Albert Batchelor; Evelyn Batchelor; Frank Tew - Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandad & Pappy - "Always in our thoughts"; Alice Tew (Mum); Jack & Dorothy Smith (Mum and Dad); Barbara and Les Carey; Geoff Mapplethorpe; Roger Conway - David Conway - "Remembered particularly at Xmas"; Colin Dean; Harry Corson; Evelyn Corson; In loving memory of Jill Paget - "Forever in our thoughts"; Peter Langley; Dr & Mrs Wallis; John and David Shepheard - "Remembered with love"; May and George Clarke - "Remembered with love"; Irene and Stan Atkins - "Mum and Dad"; Laura Joyce - "Never forgotten"; Robin Jackson - "Wonderful Friend"; Michael Wragg; David Lee; Jock & Nellie Hunter; Lois Hunter; The Faure Sisters; Brian Davies; Mary and John Middleton - "Remembered with love" - Stephen, Dawn and Family xx; Mary and Ted Franklin - "Remembered with love" - Kay, Kevin, Dawn, Stephen and Families xx;