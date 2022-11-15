Remember loved ones and raise money for good causes with Rugby Rotary's Tree of Light

Rugby Rotary invite people to support Myton Hospice

The lights are being switched on in Rugby on Sunday.

Rugby's Rotary Club is inviting people to remember loved ones and friends with this year’s Tree of Light.

Money is once again being raised for Rugby Myton Hospice by supporters sending in dedications for the town Christmas tree outside St Andrew’s Parish Church.

Peter Smith, Rotary TOL Coordinator, said: “I give thanks for yet another great response to the appeal last year which enabled over £4,850 to be raised to help continue the work of the hospice here in Rugby.

The sponsor form.

Advertisement

“This is the time in the year when we always bring to mind those of our nearest and dearest that are no longer with us but stay in our hearts for ever and when we especially treasure their memory.

The ‘Tree of Lights Commemoration Service’ will take place on Tuesday, December 6, at 7pm in St Andrews Parish Church.

Sponsor forms can be found in future issues of the Rugby Advertiser and also at Blackhams Opticians, who have very kindly agreed to be the collecting point again this year.

The completed sponsor form and your donation cheque or Postal Order (minimum of £5 per dedication) payable to ‘Rotary Tree of Light’, should be sent to: ‘Rotary Tree of Light’, c/o 2 Bawnmore Court, Rugby CV22 7QQ or taken to: (please knock and wait to be invited in)

Advertisement

Blackhams Opticians, 21 Albert Street, Rugby, CV21 2SD, marked ‘Tree of Light’

If you are a UK Tax Payer you may also indicate that you wish your donation to be Gift Aided to increase it by 25%