Renowned Rugby aesthetics clinic evolves into a haven for health and well-being treatments

“The clinic now stands as a holistic destination, where functional medicine is paramount”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A renowned Rugby aesthetics clinic has evolved into a haven for health and well-being treatments.

Helen Taylor Aesthetics is now House of Evexia, pioneering a ground-breaking approach that blends inner vitality with outer radiance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guided by CEO Helen, the transformation is more than just skin deep, as the team at House of Evexia address what’s happening within our bodies, recognising the intimate connection between internal health and external beauty.

Helen Taylor.

Leveraging access to global doctors and nurses and a multi-faceted team, who specialise in personalised well-being, House of Evexia will be launching specialist wellness memberships, starting with a comprehensive blood test to gain a deep understanding of the individual’s unique wellness profile.

The results of these tests unveil the roots of ageing, health and skin concerns, providing a pathway towards comprehensive, personalised treatment plans.

While House of Evexia continues to offer its signature aesthetic treatments, its new direction underscores a commitment to understanding and addressing the root causes of health conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Helen can help people with issues including lethargy, insomnia and losing weight.

She said: “My mission is to draw a halt to the cycle of feeling less than 100%. I see so many clients that are constantly feeling tired, poorly, have general aches and pains and sometimes much more urgent health issues that our clinic and multi-faceted team can aid, ensuring a better standard of life for many and I look forward to meeting some of you in clinic.”

The clinic now stands as a holistic destination, where functional medicine is paramount.

The evolution of House of Evexia’s philosophy and services culminates in an inaugural launch event on December 7. Attendees will experience mini trials of the clinic’s cutting-edge treatments and therapies, and an enlightening talk by health and longevity expert Leslie Kenny on how she maintains a healthy lifestyle after reversing incurable autoimmune conditions and is living proof that we can get better with age, so long as we take responsibility for our health and tap into our body’s natural healing abilities

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more information or enquiries, contact [email protected] or call 0800 690 6871, or you can purchase tickets directly on Instagram.

Tickets for the guest speaker event are £25 and redeemable off treatments purchased on the evening.

Christmas Gift bundles and gift vouchers are available to purchase from the Railway Terrace clinic from now.