Residents concerned about ambitious multi-million pound retirement village plans for Thurlaston

“I find it extremely sad to be losing more beautiful green spaces that are regularly used as a public footpath for walkers, dog walking and general adventuring by my children”

A new retirement village in Thurlaston could go ahead despite a plea from neighbours about noise, traffic and environmental concerns.

After three years of first unveiling plans for the new eco homes at Thurlaston Meadows and Patricks Field, a decision will be made by Rugby Borough Council’s planning committee on October 11.

The application is for 33 zero carbon bungalows along with community facilities of tennis courts, shop/community hub and a wellness facility with gym, hydrotherapy pool and a creche.

A view of the site in Thurlaston.

Members of Thurlaston Parish Council, along with a large number of people living in the village, have raised concerns about the environmental impact and road safety issues such as increased noise and traffic.

Resident Anna Louise said: “I understand that businesses have to expand and diversify, and Lime Tree village has proved an extremely popular model, but I worry that the infrastructure isn’t anywhere near in place for this proposal.

"It will mean extra traffic for the narrow roads as there’s no amenities or facilities in Thurlaston (such as shops, pub, corner shop) for people to walk to and it’s not on a major bus route, which means they all need to have cars to have accessibility to any amenities. That’s ignoring access for the construction traffic for such a large development.”

She said people are worried of about losing green spaces too.

Anna said: “I find it extremely sad to be losing more beautiful green spaces that are regularly used as a public footpath for walkers, dog walking and general adventuring by my children.

"But it seems the decision has already been decided as planning always seems to be.”

Ian Gidley, director of Land & Planning Consultants, the agent on the scheme, said he is excited about the development, which ‘should encourage wildlife’.

He said: “This could be a blueprint for future eco homes in the borough and is one of the most sustainable developments that I have ever worked on during my 30 year career.”

It will bring at least 12 new permanent full-time jobs to the area.

Ian said residents of the new homes must be age 65+ and will only be allowed one electric vehicle per dwelling.

A membership scheme for villagers of Thurlaston to use the shop/facilities, food delivery and bus taxi services is additionally proposed.

If approved, the development could start next summer with the ‘extra-care’ eco homes ready by Christmas 2024.