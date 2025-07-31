Respected Midlands repairer Terry Monaghan brings his Rugby repair centre into the Fix Auto UK group

The name may have changed, but the owner, management and team behind a state-of-the-art vehicle repair centre in Rugby remain as focused as ever on delivering its industry-leading customer service.

For Fix Auto UK, the country’s leading group of independently owned vehicle repair centres, is proud to announce one of the Midlands’ most prolific and respected vehicles repairers, Terry Monaghan, has brought his Rugby-based repair centre into its fold – marking the 12th new Fix Auto UK appointment of 2025.

The site in Tiber Way previously operated under the Rhodes Accident Repair Group which encompasses five centres strategically placed throughout the region, has now transitioned into Fix Auto Rugby and in doing so, further strengthens the Group’s unassailable presence in the Midlands.

The move follows Terry’s continuous programme of investment for the facilities that span two neighbouring units encompassing 15,000 sq ft, a team of 16 including 10 productives that ensure the site is currently repairing up to 35 vehicles a week with scope for more. To ensure maximum efficiency, there’s a dedicated external ‘fast track’ booth for smart repairs.

After more than three decades since buying PJ Rhodes in Acocks Green, Birmingham, from its founders, Terry has built an unrivalled reputation for excellence and efficiency and has steadily grown his business into a five-bodyshop group with additional sites in Sutton Coldfield, Walsall and Rugeley.

“This is yet another significant step for the business,” said Terry, “I’ve had many conversations about joining the Franchise over the years and the time, for whatever reasons, has never felt quite right. I have always enjoyed being a true independent business but, if you want to succeed, in my mind those days are long gone.

“Joining Fix Auto UK today feels so right, we maintain our independence but, at the same time, benefit from the operational support, guidance and forward-thinking infrastructure the network provides. It’s an exciting new chapter for the Rugby team.”

Fix Auto UK’s Operations Director Mark Hutchins, added: “Finally securing Terry and his team is undoubtedly a coup for us. His reputation as being a true industry leader precedes him, we’ve had many conversations over the years to lure him on board, I am just delighted he’s finally seen the light and joined.

All good things come to those that wait… Fix Auto UK is finally able to fly its flag over a PJ Rhodes site after owner Terry Monaghan (right) has finally joined the network by bringing on board his Rugby-based repair centre. His is pictured with (from left) Steve Lawrence, Regional Business Manager Fix Auto UK, Martin Willis, Head of Business Development and Paul Yeomans, General Manager of PJ Rhodes who oversees the centre.

“Strategically, geographically having a Fix Auto UK site in Rugby places the network in an incredibly strong position as the leading network of repairers in the Midlands, Terry and his team will certainly bring a new element to the party, his experience, values and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our own ethos.”