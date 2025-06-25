Revealed: Top ten cheapest residential streets to buy a home in Rugby

Blackwood Avenue, Brooke Court and Eastfield House are among the least-expensive places to buy in the town.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Rugby postcodes.

In Blackwood Avenue (CV22) four properties sold for an average of £63,750; Brooke Court (CV21) four properties sold for an average of £75,998) and Eastfield House (CV23) saw four properties sold for an average of £77,500).

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Church Walk (CV22) sold for £1,400,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £48,000 and under on Maine Street (CV23), Freemantle Road (CV23) and Follager Road (CV23).”

1 . Blackwood Avenue, Bilton Blackwood Avenue, Bilton, four properties sold and the average price was £63,750. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Brooke Court, Little Pennington Street, Rugby At Brooke Court, Little Pennington Street, Rugby, Brooke Court, four properties were sold for an average of £75,998. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Eastfield House, Station Avenue, Rugby Eastfield House, in Station Avenue, three properties sold and the average was £77,500 Photo: Google Street View