Revealed: Top ten cheapest residential streets to buy a home in Rugby

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 25th Jun 2025, 16:56 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 17:07 BST
The top ten cheapest residential streets to buy a home in Rugby have been revealed.

Blackwood Avenue, Brooke Court and Eastfield House are among the least-expensive places to buy in the town.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Rugby postcodes.

In Blackwood Avenue (CV22) four properties sold for an average of £63,750; Brooke Court (CV21) four properties sold for an average of £75,998) and Eastfield House (CV23) saw four properties sold for an average of £77,500).

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Church Walk (CV22) sold for £1,400,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £48,000 and under on Maine Street (CV23), Freemantle Road (CV23) and Follager Road (CV23).”

Blackwood Avenue, Bilton, four properties sold and the average price was £63,750.

1. Blackwood Avenue, Bilton

Blackwood Avenue, Bilton, four properties sold and the average price was £63,750. Photo: Google Street View

At Brooke Court, Little Pennington Street, Rugby, Brooke Court, four properties were sold for an average of £75,998.

2. Brooke Court, Little Pennington Street, Rugby

At Brooke Court, Little Pennington Street, Rugby, Brooke Court, four properties were sold for an average of £75,998. Photo: Google Street View

Eastfield House, in Station Avenue, three properties sold and the average was £77,500

3. Eastfield House, Station Avenue, Rugby

Eastfield House, in Station Avenue, three properties sold and the average was £77,500 Photo: Google Street View

At St Andrew's Court, in Wood Street, Rugby, five properties sold and the average price was £79,690.

4. St Andrew's Court Wood Street, Rugby

At St Andrew's Court, in Wood Street, Rugby, five properties sold and the average price was £79,690. Photo: Google Street View

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RugbyRuban Selvanayagam
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice