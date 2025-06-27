Review: "Delicious and authentic Turkish delights available at Rugby restaurant"

Food review – Saray Turkish restaurant – Market Place, Rugby – Joanne Gillibrand

The first thing you can be sure of at Saray is a warm welcome.

This restaurant offers a more elegant dining experience – something I think we need more of.

An opulent feeling environment with exquisite decor and ambient music; I felt like I was on holiday with the relaxed atmosphere they have created.

A selection of pictures from my visit to Saray.

I was pleasantly surprised by their vegan options.

The menu offers a variety of delicious and authentic Turkish dishes that were easily adaptable to a vegan diet.

The staff were knowledgeable and accommodating, ensuring that my meal was prepared with delicious flavours and presented beautifully.

The food was flavourful and expertly prepared, with standout dishes like a vegan hearty vegetable kebab.

I highly recommend Saray for a tasty and satisfying vegan Turkish meal.

A big thank you to the manager, Seth and his friendly and welcoming team.

I wish this new restaurant so much luck here in Rugby.

*Also available at Saray, a delightful array of authentic dishes, from succulent barbecue platters and mezze to fresh baked bread. There’s a large selection of hot and cold starters, mains for all tastes and mouth-watering desserts.