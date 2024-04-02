Review: Gluten-free feast made Rugby coeliac feel like 'excited kid in a sweetie shop'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I felt like a kid in a sweetie shop at Manor Farm Shop’s recent gluten-free taster event in Catthorpe.

It was a wonderful treat for anybody following this diet and I had a tasty time sampling many of the items on offer.

More than 50 goodies were available, which was strange for me because I'm not accustomed to such delicious choices without restriction.

Tasty gluten-free treats on offer at the taster session.

The team at the Manor Farm Shop held two gluten-free taster events and more than 70 customers attended in all.

There was a wide selection of products, all labelled, and a comments form to fill in to give our opinions of available goodies including sweet and savoury biscuits, cakes, scones and even some quiches, sausage rolls and pies.

Clear winners were the savoury pies, quiches and sausage rolls made by a small business called Baked to Taste who only make gluten-free products which means no cross contamination for coeliacs.

Feedback at both events highlighted a big gap in the market for tasty gluten-free produce that can be cooked alongside and separate from 'non gluten-free' items, at evening meals. Single serve portions from the freezer prove a sensible option to help with this issue.

A coeliac's dream.

Although Manor Farm Shop already had a small selection of these products, manager Caroline England was very keen to increase the range, but not just by picking products from a website.

Hence why the tasting events were arranged…..and what a success they have been!