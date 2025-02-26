Rugby vegan Joanne Gillibrand tried Nev’s Kitchen in Rugby town centre for the first time. Here’s what she thought...

Nestled in the heart of our beautiful town, there’s a rare gem to be discovered.

An eatery with a Bohemian vibe that makes me feel like I’m back in my hometown of Brighton.

This arty little cafe has a charm that is rare .

Joanne Gillibrand with some of the goodies on offer at Nev's Kitchen.

There are so many chain franchise restaurants lining the streets of most towns these days. I feel that they are stifling the artistic flare of those who want to create spaces for culture and food in a more organically creative way.

Nev’s Cafe in Regent Street is one such place. A beautiful little nook to gather with friends, have a romantic brunch or just relax with a good book and soak up the atmosphere.

It’s a relaxed place where the service is friendly and engaging. Nev, the owner, is welcoming and informative.

I am always on the look out for vegan friendly places to eat and this didn’t disappoint. Nev’s Kitchen caters for all dietary requirements, allergies and are happy to accommodate your culinary needs.

I work within the wellness industry and freshness of food and the use of healthy and nutritious ingredients is important to me. At Nev’s Kitchen my expectations were not only met with a plethora of healthy food choices but exceeded with taste and flavours.

I enjoyed the Turkish style smashed avocado with a mix of herbs, seeds and drizzled with the most divine pomegranate dressing. It was delicious. I love the way that Nev took a favourite dish and blended with a flare of her heritage. A fusion of culture that was a taste sensation.

Nev is from Turkey and is passionate about her heritage and catering. Speaking to her about her beautiful restaurant she lights up with delight.

We are all aware that our towns are in crisis and there is a need for us to frequent the small independent businesses trading.

Nev has concerns on this issue and said: “It’s a real struggle at the moment, as not enough people are supporting independent businesses.”

Regent street is buzzing with inspiring places to shop and eat . The green space in the centre is starting to show signs of spring.

This is a wonderful area of Rugby to visit. I hope you will pop in and enjoy a delicious breakfast before meandering through the shops and enjoying the sunshine that hopefully will be with us soon.

I give Nevs Kitchen 5 stars and highly recommend you try this delightful cafe.