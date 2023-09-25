Review: Rugby reflexologist's healing hands touched my mind, body and 'sole'

“There are so many issues that can be addressed with reflexology, I wish everyone could experience it at least once”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rugby reflexologist made the brave decision to quit her office job to follow her heart.

Hayley Cleaver’s soul wasn’t being nourished by her work.

She followed her calling and trained to be a reflexologist.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayley Cleaver.

Hayley has never looked back and has gone on to help hundreds of people on their healing journey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “I have a big passion for helping people, that’s what drives me to get up in the morning.

"When people walk out of my treatment room relaxed and less stressed it just feeds my soul.”

So what exactly is reflexology?

Hayley works her magic on a client.

Reflexology is a type of massage that involves applying different amounts of pressure to the feet, hands, and ears. It’s based on a theory that these body parts are connected to certain organs and body systems.

It’s similar to acupuncture in that it rests on the ancient Chinese belief in qi – pronounced chee - or ‘vital energy’. According to this belief, qi flows through each person. When a person feels stressed, their body blocks qi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This can cause an imbalance in the body that leads to illness. Reflexology aims to keep qi flowing through the body, keeping it balanced and disease free.

Hayley, who welcomes clients to her own peaceful treatment room from her home in Hart Close, said: “I know that reflexology can help so many people in a non evasive, gentle but effective way which is why I will always be its biggest cheerleader.

"There are so many issues that can be addressed with reflexology, I wish everyone could experience it at least once.”

I was fortunate to be invited to experience a treatment with Hayley. She sent me a consultation form prior to my visit and checked my medical history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’ve been feeling stressed, anxious and overwhelmed for a number of reasons, but as soon as Hayley got to work on my feet, I literally felt my problems melt away.

Hayley talked me through the different areas on my feet that correlate with areas of my body. We talked about gut health and the digestive system and I learned some very interesting facts from my session.

With calming background music playing, my treatment lasted nearly an hour. As Hayley and I chatted (and giggled), I felt something I haven’t felt in a long time.

I felt at peace. I felt joy. I felt...relaxed.

All my problems were still there, but now they all felt in perspective.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I floated out of Hayley’s house and took myself on a lunch date (also something I haven’t done for years).

It’s hard to explain. I still have the worries and stresses from before my treatment, but they no longer feel overwhelming.

This feeling of lightness and calmness has stayed with me all week.

My partner and daughter have noticed a welcome change in me.

I went to a party and I actually danced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reflexology helps the body to re-balance and heal itself. Hayley is the conduit.

I think she is a miracle worker and that’s not an exaggeration.

I would certainly recommend Hayley for stress relief and relaxation, but there’s so much more to reflexology than relaxation.

Reflexology can help pain, injury and supports her clients with many specific health conditions.

Reflexology can help with:

Reducing Stress

Relaxation

Improving circulation

Reducing inflammation & swelling

Promoting restful sleep

Reducing stress related illness

Reducing pain

Boosting the immune system

Rebalancing the whole body

Advertisement

Advertisement

Long may this peaceful state continue. At least until I book another treatment with Hayley.

And return, I most definitely will.