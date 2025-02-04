Review: 'We sampled delightful new menu at Rugby restaurant. Here's what we thought'

Food review – The Tuning Fork – Houlton – Patrick Joyce

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve just sampled some of the mouth-watering items from The Tuning Fork’s new menu.

Here’s my honest review.

You will find the Tuning Fork restaurant conveniently situated in the heart of Houlton, at the Dollman Farm Community Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the dishes we enjoyed at The Tuning Fork.

Taking its name from the acoustic resonators used at the former Rugby Radio Station, the timber clad building exudes a rustic charm that softens the strident newness of the surrounding built environment.

Designed in the gabled barn style, with expansive windows that add daylight to your lunchtime table, and a subdued evening glow to your special night out.

Entering any restaurant for the first time can be a daunting experience, but not at The Tuning Fork.

On arrival and before the door had time to close behind us, Garry, the assistant manager, bid my wife Rose and I a warm welcome and escorted us to our table where he introduced us to Becki, who would be on hand to assist with our choice of dishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu, which had only recently been introduced, looked appealing and uncluttered. It offered dishes of interest and quality, including choices for diners with vegan and vegetarian

tastes.

It features dishes from black angus steaks to market fish specials.

First up, while we considered the starter options, was a dish of crispy nibbles and a glass of house wine to help acclimatise our palate for what was to come.

“Let’s have the blooming onion,” said Rose, who seemed to know about these things. I had never heard of a blooming onion but decided to accede to her superior knowledge of exotic cuisine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What arrived was a savoury dish that resembled a gathering of hedgehog prickles made of deep-fried onion shreds and served with a dip. It took some getting used to, but it was as tasty as it was unusual.

For me, the main choice was simple; sirloin steak, well done with peppercorn sauce and chips.

Rose pointed out, not for the first time, that my choice of food said everything about my neanderthal heritage. But I doubt if any cave dweller had ever tasted meat this succulent and

delicious. However, I will concede that Rose’s choice of roasted chicken in a smoked butter sauce with potato hashbrowns, looked equally appetising and was declared ‘scrumptious’ by the lady herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During our visit, every table was occupied, which said much about the popularity of The Tuning Fork.

“It’s a great place for a girl’s night out”, agreed a table full of women, who were there on a girl’s night out. One diner described the food and ambiance as ‘awesome’. Another said, “Let

me tell you, this place is the real deal.”

As indeed, it is.