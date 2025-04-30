Revive! gears up for massive spring surge in mobile repairs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Revive! Auto Innovations, the UK’s leading independent provider of Smart Repairs for the automotive industry, has forecasted a 33% increase in demand for mobile bodywork and alloy wheel repairs this spring – thanks primarily to the seasonal surge in used car sales.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the arrival of new number plates and warmer weather, dealerships typically see demand for used vehicles spike during the spring period. In preparation, retailers are now ramping up efforts to improve the condition and appeal of their stock. By fixing bodywork and alloy wheel issues like dents, scuffs and scratches, dealers can increase the resale value of their vehicles and ultimately sell cars with a higher profit margin.

“Spring is a pivotal time for UK car dealers,” said Mark Llewellyn, Managing Director (Sales and Marketing) at Revive!. “Not only does the introduction of new registration plates help boost sales, but the brighter weather encourages buyers back onto forecourts. As sales volumes rise, so too does the need for mobile repair services that keeps retail and part-exchange stock looking its best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than 220 IMI-accredited technicians operating under 50+ franchisees nationwide, Revive! provides a fully mobile service for cosmetic bodywork and alloy wheel damage, enabling dealerships to reduce stock preparation times and avoid the costs and downtime associated with traditional body shops. The company is already seeing early signs of increased quote requests from dealer partners and retail customers across the country – a trend driven not only by sales activity but also by customer expectations, as the spring sunshine makes imperfections like scratches, scuffs and dents more visible to the naked eye.

Revive! technician on the the road

Revive! is well-equipped to meet this increased demand, having recruited 48 new technicians and invested over £2 million in its national network last year. This helped Revive! achieve a strong year of growth in 2024 – with nearly 270,000 repairs completed and almost £24 million in network sales

“As dealer networks grow and sales activity ramps up, our job is to support their success,” added Llewellyn. “We help our dealer customers reduce prep time, protect margins, and maximise vehicle presentation and appeal – all of which are critical in this competitive spring selling season.”