Revive! reports impressive growth amid market turbulence

Revive! Auto Innovations, the UK’s leading independent provider of Smart Repairs to the automotive industry, has reported a year of strong commercial growth despite external market pressures. The business delivered just under £24m in network sales during 2024, up 13% year-on-year.

Specialising in high-quality mobile repairs for vehicle bodywork and alloy wheels, Revive! provides a national service to car dealerships, Cosmetic insurers, fleets and the general public. With more than 50 franchisees nationwide and over 220 technicians, they maintain the largest network of IMI-accredited automotive professionals in the UK.

In 2024, the brand continued to expand its market share, completing approximately 270,000 bodywork and alloy wheel repairs over the 12-month period (63% bodywork – 27% alloy wheels).

Mark Llewellyn, Managing Director (Sales and Marketing) at Revive!, commented: “2024 has been a challenging year for the automotive sector – there is no doubt. But Revive! has successfully tackled the challenge head-on by working closer with our customers to provide an even better service. Our job ultimately is to help dealers sell more cars profitably, which includes helping to facilitate the best rate of return for dealers on mobile repairs.”

The large number of dealer group acquisitions has forced many dealerships to reassess their bodywork and alloy wheel repair operations, while the rising cost of living has forced UK motorists to reduce non-essential household spend.

Mark continued, “The strong results we had in 2024 reflect the fact that the Revive! brand is acknowledged as a brand of quality and our dealer customers can trust us to support them with prime stock that can offer increased revenue opportunities.”

Having further expanded its coverage across the UK and recruiting 48 new technicians to its network in 2024, Revive! is experiencing healthy growth. Llewellyn suggests that this is down to continued investment, with the company having injected more than £2m in training, vehicles, equipment and supplies over the past 12 months alone.

As a result, Revive! was recently ranked #9 in the Elite Franchise Magazine’s TOP 100 list, and has already been shortlisted for three major industry awards in 2025.

For more information about Revive! and its market-leading Smart Repairs service, visit: https://revive-uk.com/.