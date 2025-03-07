Revive! set to turbocharge towards £40m turnover target

Revive! Auto Innovations, the UK’s leading independent provider of Smart Repairs to the automotive industry, held its annual conference on Saturday 1 March at St. George’s Park, the home of all 23 English national football teams.

A company specialising in high-quality mobile repairs for vehicle bodywork and alloy wheels, Revive! provides an unmatched service to car dealerships, cosmetic insurers, fleets and the general public.

The annual conference event is the largest event in Revive!’s calendar, bringing franchisees together from across the country to meet with the Revive! team and other franchisees to discuss the future of the company and the ambitious goals ahead of them.

At the event, the company unveiled it’s new ‘Turbocharge’ growth plan, the target of which is to hit £40m in network sales by 2028 (up from £24m in 2024). To achieve this, Revive! will focus on developing its franchisee businesses by helping them build and strengthen relationships with car dealers; seek new opportunities for expansion within their territories; and by reinforcing franchisee partnerships with service and maintenance plan providers.

At the event, attendees heard from a number of guest speakers including two of Revive!’s own franchisees: Mike Haselden of Revive! Chester and Jay Belam of Revive! Surrey, who detailed their ongoing journeys with the Revive!, highlighting their unique stories within the brand and the lessons that have helped lead them to success as part of the Revive! family.

Also among the speakers were insurance plan providers who detailed their own ambitious plans for the future and Revive! business’ ongoing role within those plans.

Mark Llewelyn, Managing Director (Sales and Marketing), commented: “The Revive! Annual Conference is a fantastic opportunity to unite our franchisees together and highlight not only our successes but our plans for turbocharging our growth into the future. We’re committed to remaining agile to reflect the needs of the industry and to harnessing the collective power of our franchisees to drive success together.”

“The content involved in this year’s conference has been strongly focused on how our franchisees can turbocharge their businesses in a variety of ways including social media, technician feedback and an increased retail focus to help accelerate them to improved revenue and ultimately increase profits."

For more information about Revive! and its market-leading Smart Repairs service, visit: https://revive-uk.com/.