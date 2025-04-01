Revive! strengthens senior leadership team to accelerate business growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK’s leading independent provider of Smart Repairs to the automotive industry, Revive!, has further strengthened its team to help turbocharge long-term business growth.

This has been achieved through a targeted recruitment drive across multiple of areas of the business, as well as and two senior promotions.

Having spent the past 12 years driving technological innovation in Revive!’s IT department, Vlad Ichim has been appointed to the board of directors. In his new role as Director of IT, Ichim will focus on further advancing Revive!’s digital capabilities, including introducing and harnessing AI to support a network growth target of £40m annual turnover by 2028.

On entering his new role, Ichim said: “I am incredibly excited to take on the role of Director of IT and to continue contributing to Revive!’s strategic objectives as we strive to achieve even greater success together. I want to take the opportunity to thank the leadership team for believing in me 12 years ago when they hired me as a software developer to establish the in-house IT department. It’s been an amazing journey, and I feel truly honoured to now join the board of directors. With the dedication of our incredible team, I’m confident we’ll continue to achieve great things.”

Revive! technician carrying out mobile bodywork repairs

In addition, George Mullen has been promoted into the role of training manager, bringing with him over 15 years of hands-on technical experience. Starting out at Revive! as an apprentice aged just 15 years old, George has risen the ranks to the position of team leader. His new role will see him lead the training academy, shaping the next generation of skilled technicians and supporting Revive!’s core values of technical excellence, integrity, outstanding customer service and unity.

On the promotion, Mullen commented: "I'm really excited and proud to start my new role as the UK Training Manager. I can't wait to work with the team and make a difference! After 15 years with the company as a tech, I know my experience and knowledge can really help move things forward in the training department."

The promotions support Revive!’s goal of developing the future leaders of the business, while wider technician team growth (23% increase since Q1 2024) will strengthen Revive!’s position as the UK’s leading provider of mobile vehicle bodywork and alloy wheel repairs. Through its dedicated team recruitment, training and progression programme, Revive! is making strong headway preparing the company for a new period of accelerated expansion into new territories nationwide.

Mark Llewellyn, Managing Director (Sales and Marketing) at Revive!, commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome both Vlad and George into their new leadership positions. Their experience, expertise and dedication to Revive!’s values make them a real asset to the team. We couldn’t be prouder to have their support as we enter an exciting new period of regional expansion and commercial growth.”

For more information about Revive! and its market-leading Smart Repairs service, visit: https://revive-uk.com/.