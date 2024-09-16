Rewired snaps up PR brief for CEWE UK
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
CEWE UK is part of The CEWE Group, which spans more than 20 countries and has its international headquarters in Germany. CEWE UK’s state-of-the-art production facility is based in Warwickshire, and the company offers an extensive range of high-quality photo-finishing products including the award-winning CEWE PHOTOBOOK, wall art, calendars, and gifts.
The latest client win follows a period of sustained growth for Rewired, with clients spanning sectors including retail, leisure and hospitality, education, financial and professional services.
Steve Manfield, marketing director at CEWE UK, said: “We were really impressed by Rewired’s approach to our PR brief, which brought to life our aspirations to build awareness and consideration for our wide range of products.
“CEWE is focused on quality and creativity, and we felt that Rewired matched those qualities perfectly. We look forward to working closely with the team as we continue to build the CEWE brand across the UK.”
Ruth Pipkin, managing director at Rewired, commented: “CEWE is synonymous with preserving memories and celebrating some of life’s most important milestones, which makes it a real privilege to have the opportunity to drive forward PR for the brand across the UK.
“We’re excited to work alongside the team to deliver a full calendar of consumer-focused activity, as well as strategic campaigns designed to support CEWE’s business ambitions.
“Our focus on delivering exceptional quality and stand-out results has led to growth across both our consumer and B2B portfolios this year. CEWE joins our roster of leading brands including The Entertainer, Heal’s, Mondelez International, Derbion, Unity Trust Bank, Fieldfisher and Firethorn Trust.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.