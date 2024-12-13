RFK Kitchens wins Kitchen Retailer of the Year

By Trevor Scott
Contributor
Published 13th Dec 2024, 14:02 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 16:28 BST
KBB Focus Award Bannerplaceholder image
KBB Focus Award Banner
Long-established Rugby based RFK Kitchens Ltd, who also have a showroom in Warwick, has just been confirmed winners in the Kitchen Retailer of the Year category at the KBB Focus Awards 2024

The prestigious KBB Focus Awards annually celebrates the very best in the Kitchen, Bedroom & Bathroom industry. This annual event, was held at The Brewery in London and compered by comedian Justin Moorhouse.

RFK Kitchens came out on top in one of the most hotly contested categories from a shortlist of 10 of the UK's most successful independent kitchen retailers.

Owner, Trevor Scott, on winning the Award said -

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
RFK MD, Tom Setchell & Owner, Trevor Scott receiving their Award from KBB Focus editor Emma Hedges with compere Justin Moorhouseplaceholder image
RFK MD, Tom Setchell & Owner, Trevor Scott receiving their Award from KBB Focus editor Emma Hedges with compere Justin Moorhouse

"To receive this award on behalf of the whole RFK family is both an honour and a testament to the hard work and dedication the team has shown not only over the last 12 months but in past years to. We are a well established and trusted business so it is fantastic to be recognised by our peers in this way. What a great end to 2024 and here's to 2025!"

Related topics:RugbyWarwick
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice