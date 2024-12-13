RFK Kitchens wins Kitchen Retailer of the Year
The prestigious KBB Focus Awards annually celebrates the very best in the Kitchen, Bedroom & Bathroom industry. This annual event, was held at The Brewery in London and compered by comedian Justin Moorhouse.
RFK Kitchens came out on top in one of the most hotly contested categories from a shortlist of 10 of the UK's most successful independent kitchen retailers.
Owner, Trevor Scott, on winning the Award said -
"To receive this award on behalf of the whole RFK family is both an honour and a testament to the hard work and dedication the team has shown not only over the last 12 months but in past years to. We are a well established and trusted business so it is fantastic to be recognised by our peers in this way. What a great end to 2024 and here's to 2025!"