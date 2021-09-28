Rhianna celebrates pawsome charity dog show and fun day in Braunston

Rhianna Conway, who runs Scamp's Pet Boutique, held a dog show and family fun day at The Old Plough on Saturday.

The event, staged in glorious September sunshine, raised £808 for Pawprints rescue charity in Rugby.

She wanted to raise a few smiles in the village where she lives after the coronavirus pandemic.

"I thought we all needed something fun," Rhianna said.

"I also wanted to pay something back to the dog rescue groups looking after dogs who’ve been abandoned."

The fun dog show included 10 classes including Cutest Puppy; Golden Oldie and Most Handsome.

Attractions also included stalls, bouncy castle and delicious barbecue.

Family fun at dog show.

Rhianna added: "I'm so pleased with the amount we raised and I'd like to thank everybody who supported the day in any way."

Christine Lord, of Pawprints Dog Rescue, said: "The volunteers from Pawprints Dog Rescue had a fantastic day meeting all the lovely dogs (and their equally lovely humans). What a hard day's judging Marie Curley Watson had.

"Every dog deserved first prize. Thank you once again for your support and generosity."

*Some of these photographs have been supplied, with thanks to www.event-photos.co.uk

Fun in the sun in Braunston.

Luna the Jackapoo enjoys a cooling refreshment.

Artist Stephen Pratt presents his own painting of The Old Plough to new owner Janair Macintosh with Rhianna Conway.

Little Anoushka, who belongs to Sharon Livsey.

Crowds at the Old Plough dog show.

Too cute for words...Rembrandt, who is owned by Sharon Livsey.

