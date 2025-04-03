Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ridleys Coaches Limited expands fleet with £2.4 million investment, strengthening its position as Warwickshire’s largest family-owned coach company

Warwickshire, 27th March 2025 – Ridleys Coaches Limited, the largest independently family-owned coach company in Warwickshire, is pleased to announce the arrival of seven brand-new coaches, valued at £2.4 million. This significant investment will further enhance the company’s fleet and expand its offerings in both the corporate travel and holiday markets.

The new coaches arrived on 1st March. With this purchase, Ridleys Coaches Limited continues to improve the quality and range of its services, building on its long-standing reputation for excellence in transport.

Known locally for its extensive home-to-school transport services, Ridleys Coaches Limited currently transports over 3,000 children to and from school each day. The addition of these new coaches will bolster the company’s ability to serve its existing clients while opening doors for future business opportunities in corporate travel and the holiday market.

“We are incredibly proud to continue our investment in both our fleet and our dedicated drivers,” said Jordan Ridley, Managing Director at Ridleys Coaches. “This expansion is an important step in our ongoing commitment to providing reliable, high-quality services to our community and clients. As a family-owned business, we are committed to investing in the future and creating a sustainable legacy in Warwickshire.”

Ridleys Coaches Limited remains dedicated to offering a personalized and dependable service while continuing to grow and diversify. The company’s recent investment underscores its commitment to long-term success and its important role in the local economy.