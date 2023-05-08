Staff and residents at a Rugby care home enjoyed a right royal knees up to celebrate the King’s Coronation.
Residents at Jim Gillespie House made and decorated fantastic fascinators and crowns to mark the historic occasion.
They enjoyed decorating the Dunchurch Road home in Union Flags and bunting.
Guests put on their dancing shoes, took part in singing sessions and were served delicious food fit for a king.
Staff said everyone had a wonderful time at the coronation party.