Rise in rent for Rugby council house tenants

Council house tenants in Rugby borough will see their rents rise by 2.7 per cent from April.

The council’s average rent will increase by £2.82 per week, with the average rent for a council home set at £107.42 per week.

Councillors approved the council’s Housing budgets at a meeting of the Full Council this week.

The increase will allow the council to continue to invest in its housing stock and secure its future maintenance and repair, with a capital investment programme totalling nearly £16million approved.

The budget includes provision to assess the stock condition of 20 per cent of the council’s housing stock on a rolling basis.

Councillors heard that good progress was being made on the Navigation Way (formerly Biart Place) development site, that will see 100 new council homes completed by the end of the 2025/26 financial year.

At the Rounds Gardens site, demolition costs had come in at £1/2million less than expected. More work on the project brief is needed before redevelopment proposals are finalised, and this work is budgeted to take place in the 2025/26 financial year.

Nine properties were bought for use as council homes in 2024/25, and 16 are expected to be bought in 2025/26.

Work will continue decarbonising council housing stock, following completion of works to 112 properties in Rokeby and Long Lawford thanks to a successful grant from the government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, a scheme that has just been shortlisted for a West Midlands Energy Efficiency Award.

Cllr Claire Edwards, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for communities, homes, regulation and safety, said: “The housing revenue account budget for 2025/26 will allow the council to continue to invest in its housing stock.

“A key focus is on ensuring that council housing is of a high quality, which is why we are committed to understanding the condition of our homes to inform future investment plans. We also want to make our homes as affordable as possible, so we will continue to invest in energy efficiency, in new, energy efficient homes and on cheaper and more effective ways for our residents to keep warm. Investing in our stock will help save our tenants money on gas and electricity.

“A further highlight for the next year will be the completion of the Navigation Way development, where we will be able to bring one hundred new council homes into use, increasing the number of available homes for our tenants.”

Cllr Noreen New, Liberal Democrat Group spokesperson for communities, homes, regulation and safety, said: "We always aim to keep rent increases to a minimum and we also need to invest in new council properties to meet the increasing demand for affordable housing.

"The new homes nearing completion at Navigation Way will make a welcome addition to our existing housing stock and will provide many more families with homes near to local facilities."