A young Rugby poet has won a prestigious competition that’s now in its tenth year.

Ananditha Venkatramanan, a pupil from Rugby High School, is Warwickshire’s new Young Poet Laureate.

The competition is open to young people aged 13 – 17 who live or are educated in Warwickshire.

It provides a unique opportunity for the successful candidate to develop their writing skills and take part in events and activities across the county under the mentorship of a professional poet.

Past Warwickshire Young Poet Laureates have performed on the radio, on film, at festivals and led their own poetry workshops.

Ananditha was joined by three finalists: Zoe Button from Myton School; Thalia Arif from Stratford Girls' Grammar School; and Imogen Simms from Shipston High School.

The four shortlisted candidates took part in a workshop with professional poet and Coventry Poet Laureate 2021/23, Emilie Lauren Jones, who shared creative tips and advice about how to successfully deliver poetry performances.

This was followed by interviews and each candidate then delivered their poems in front of a live audience in Rugby Library.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: "It’s fantastic to see our Young Poet Laureate scheme enter its tenth successful year and it continues to showcase the talents of young poets from across the county.

“Aligned with our commitments to a Child Friendly Warwickshire, this initiative encourages the voices of young people to be heard in a creative way and offers a wonderful opportunity to explore the world of poetry through reading, writing, and performance.

“Huge thanks to the Warwickshire Libraries team for co-ordinating this year’s scheme and their ongoing support, and we look forward to hearing more from Ananditha during her tenure as Warwickshire’s Young Poet Laureate."

Ananditha takes on the role from 23/24 Young Poet Laureate May Vaughan.

Entries for Warwickshire’s Young Poet Laureate 2025/26 will open in June 2025 at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/youngpoetlaureate.