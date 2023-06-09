Register
Rita's on a mission to get Rugby moving with community fitness sessions

“Spread the word and let's make this Sunday morning one to remember!”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 9th Jun 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 15:28 BST

Fitness guru Rita Joshi is on a mission to get Rugby moving with free fitness sessions.

She is inviting people to join her for outdoor Zumba and yoga in Caldecott Park this Sunday (June 11).

Rita said: “I’m inviting people to bring a water bottle, towel and yoga mat to kickstart the day.

Rita is on a mission to get Rugby moving.Rita is on a mission to get Rugby moving.
"We start with half an hour of Zumba from 9.30am to 10am, followed by a refreshing yoga session from 10am to 1030am.”

She said the sessions are free and available to everyone.

"I’m passionate about building a healthy and vibrant community,” Rita added.

"The response to the project has been overwhelming, with an increasing number of individuals from both Rugby and neighbouring areas taking advantage of this initiative.”

Rita added: "Let's get fit together this summer, enjoy the sunshine, and make new friends.”

For more information, contact Rita on 07550114962, or message Facebook or Instagram: @iamritajoshi.

