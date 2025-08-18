Road improvements at notorious bottleneck between Lutterworth and Rugby could "supercharge" economy

Road improvements at a notorious bottleneck between Lutterworth and Rugby could “supercharge” the surrounding economy, figures suggest.

Figures released by Midlands Connect shows that within three miles of the A5/A426 Gibbet Hill junction, strategic companies collectively support nearly 19,000 jobs and generate more than £2.9bn in annual turnover.

Midlands Connect’s Roads Programme Lead, Swati Mittal, said investment in road upgrades could help ‘supercharge’ the area’s economic growth.

This is a critical intersection, connecting the A5, M1 and M6 and many local businesses, particularly in logistics and freight. But the A5/A426 junction at Gibbet Hill suffers from daily congestion and severe delays are hampering the efficient movement of goods.

Business, professional & financial services alongside advanced manufacturing are the largest contributors, while construction and logistics also play significant roles in the area’s economy.

This reflects the strong industrial and distribution base reliant on reliable, efficient connectivity to the strategic road network.

Advanced manufacturing and business services together account for more than £1.4bn in turnover and 10,000 jobs, highlighting the area’s prominence in these sectors.

The significant turnover in construction and retail reflects the scale of ongoing and planned growth in housing and consumer markets, while the concentration of logistics and supply chain businesses demonstrates the critical role of reliable transport links for freight movements.

In May, Midlands Connect showed there could be 47,600 extra trips a week using the A5 Gibbet Hill junction despite the junction being at almost 100% capacity. The junction, located on the Warwickshire/Leicestershire border, is at 98% capacity every morning.

Average daily flows along this section of the A5 corridor are approximately 7,000 vehicles in each direction, but the Gibbet Hill junction is the third worst bottleneck; this is anticipated to deteriorate further as planned growth increases.

When 500 people were asked by Cenuswide for Midlands Connect, in March, whether they would see upgrades to the A5 junction north of Rugby, as important to the local economy, 75% agreed it would boost the economy.

Midlands Connect, Roads Programme Lead, Swati Mittal, said: “The A5/A426 Gibbet Hill junction is a vital access point at the heart of the Midlands’ Logistics Golden Triangle, serving major sites such as Magna Park, DIRFT, and Rugby Gateway. Any investment in road upgrades could supercharge the area’s economic growth.

“It connects key employment sites and housing developments to the A5, M1, and M6, enabling both national freight movements and access to labour markets. New analysis of strategic companies within 5km of the junction highlights the scale of economic activity dependent on this corridor.”

John Slinger, MP for Rugby said: “I welcome the work of National Highways and Midlands Connect in progressing the upgrades to the Gibbet Hill roundabout. This project will improve traffic flow in a strategically important location.

“I’ve recently met with the Minister for the Future of Roads at the Department for Transport, Lillian Greenwood, neighbouring MP Alberto Costa, and National Highways, and I look forward to continuing to work together to ensure this project moves forward swiftly - so that Rugby and the surrounding area can benefit fully from these improvements.”