Roaring success! Rugby cheerleaders off to America to perform in competition
“This is an amazing opportunity for our club and the athletes”
Cheerleaders in Rugby are jumping for joy after winning their first opportunity to compete in America.
The team from ROAR will fly to the USA next year to perform in the Prep and Rec Grand Nationals.
Claudia Lindstrom, from ROAR fundraising, said: “We are a Rugby-based cheerleading club, which is growing from strength to strength.
"Competing in USA is an amazing opportunity for our club and the athletes, but we are looking for sponsorship to help with kit.”
The club offers both recreational and competitive classes in Rugby, for all ages. For more information, email [email protected]