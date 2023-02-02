Rugby author Bella Osborne has been shortlisted in a competition that celebrates excellence in romantic fiction.
She finds out in March whether she’s a winner in the Jane Wenham-Jones Award for Romantic Comedy category with her novel, A Wedding at Sandy Cove.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bella said she is ‘over the moon’ to be shortlisted in the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s Romantic Novel Awards.
Her stories are about friendship, love and coping with what life throws at you. She likes to find the humour in the darker moments of life and weaves these into her stories.
Bella said: “I'm over the moon as it's such an honour to be shortlisted. It means the world to know that readers have enjoyed my story.”The winners of the awards will be announced during the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s Romantic Novel Awards ceremony, which is being held in London on March 6.