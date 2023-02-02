Awards celebrate excellence in romantic fiction

Rugby author Bella Osborne has been shortlisted in a competition that celebrates excellence in romantic fiction.

She finds out in March whether she’s a winner in the Jane Wenham-Jones Award for Romantic Comedy category with her novel, A Wedding at Sandy Cove.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bella said she is ‘over the moon’ to be shortlisted in the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s Romantic Novel Awards.

Bella Osborne, Finalist, The Jane Wenham-Jones Award for Romantic Comedy, RNA Romantic Novel Awards 2023.

Her stories are about friendship, love and coping with what life throws at you. She likes to find the humour in the darker moments of life and weaves these into her stories.