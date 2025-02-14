Royal London Asset Management Property and Graftongate submit plans for 52-acre scheme in West Midlands

Royal London Asset Management Property, in partnership with Graftongate, has announced plans to develop a prime 52-acre industrial and logistics development site in the West Midlands.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reserved matters planning application has been submitted for the speculative development of c.645,000 sq ft of new employment space at Pickford Gate, off the A45 bypass.

The scheme proposes the development of 14 high-quality units ranging in size from 8,266 sq ft to 121,223 sq ft, comprising industrial and logistics, manufacturing, and research and development facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Units are designed to meet the growing demand for mid-box space, appealing to both local and national occupiers. The development will integrate leading ESG standards to ensure the creation of sustainable, high-performance buildings, with a target of BREEAM Outstanding.

A CGI of proposed new employment space on a 52-acre industrial and logistics development site at Pickford Gate in the West Midlands.

The Pickford Gate site was acquired in November 2024 from Hallam Land, marking the fourth acquisition completed by Royal London Asset Management Property and Graftongate in less than two years.

Robert Kiernan at Royal London Asset Management Property, said: “This is another important milestone in our strategy to continue to grow Royal London Asset Management Property’s industrial AUM.

“Multi-let developments of this scale are incredibly rare, particularly in the golden triangle. With strong occupational interest already established, the first speculative phase of the development is set to commence in Q3 2025, with these units expected to be available for occupation in autumn 2026.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Hockaday, Director, Graftongate, added: “We’re excited to deliver this much-needed ‘mid-box’ scheme, offering high-quality, flexible space for a wide range of occupiers. The site’s strategic location makes it ideally suited for industries like logistics, manufacturing, automotive, and life sciences. With Coventry and Warwick universities nearby, it’s also well positioned to attract talent and innovation.

“The integration of green infrastructure and community amenities will not only enhance occupier wellbeing but also create a vibrant, sustainable working environment. It is a development that fills a key gap in the regional market, and we’re confident it will generate strong interest.”

Pickford Gate offers excellent connectivity by road, rail, and air, located just five miles from the new HS2 Interchange, Birmingham International Station, Birmingham Airport, and the NEC, with direct access to the M42, M6, M45, and M40. The development will include a new road junction connecting to the A45 dual carriageway, providing easy access to Coventry, Birmingham, and other key routes.

The wider masterplan also features 2,400 new homes, a primary school, local centres, and community facilities, alongside 57.8ha of green infrastructure, including green corridors, open spaces, play areas, allotments, and sports facilities.