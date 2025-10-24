Royal London Asset Management Property breaks ground on 645,000 sq ft Pickford Interchange in Coventry

Royal London Asset Management Property has begun construction at Pickford Interchange West Midlands, a major 645,000 sq ft employment scheme on a 52-acre site in Coventry, with Graftongate as the development manager.

The first phase, backed by a £48 million investment from Royal London Asset Management Property, will create nine high-quality units totaling 350,000 sq ft, designed for industrial, logistics, manufacturing, and R&D occupiers, and is programmed for completion in mid-2026. The project is expected to deliver up to 1,665 jobs and inject £150 million annually into the local economy. x8g3qyt

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by representatives from Coventry City Council, including two cabinet members, Warwickshire County Council, main contractor, GMI, and letting agency teams from Darby Keye, Hollis Hockley and BNP Paribas.

Speaking at the event, Stephanie Hacking, Portfolio Fund Manager at Royal London Asset Management Property, said that Pickford Interchange represents a key step in the firm’s strategy to grow its industrial and logistics portfolio in high-demand, well-connected regions.

She said: “The scale of the scheme, combined with its curated green infrastructure and proximity to major transport links, makes it a standout opportunity to deliver sustainable, high-performance assets that meet the evolving needs of occupiers. We are proud to be investing in Coventry’s future and contributing to long-term economic growth."

Units are designed to meet the growing demand for mid-box space, ranging in size from 8,266 sq ft to 121,223 sq ft, and appeal to both local and national occupiers. Sustainability is at the heart of the development, with ESG principles embedded into all aspects of design and delivery, and the scheme will target BREEAM Outstanding.

Jamie Hockaday, Director, Graftongate, said: "Pickford Interchange offers flexible units to suit a wide range of occupiers. The development combines high-quality, energy-efficient buildings with landscaped parkland, creating workspaces that support occupiers, promote wellbeing, and reflect our commitment to sustainability."

Cllr Jim O’Boyle, Cabinet Member for Jobs, Regeneration and Climate Change, said: “This groundbreaking is a big step forward in unlocking more employment in the city. Land that will help to attract new investment, which in turn will create jobs for local people. Foundations are being laid for sustainable economic growth in this location in the city, and it’s a clear signal that Coventry is open for business and investment.”

Cllr Naeem Akhtar, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, added: “The Eastern Green development scheme is more than just new homes; it’s about the essential infrastructure that comes with it, including new access routes and, of course, new business opportunities. I was delighted to be at the groundbreaking and to see firsthand what a significant investment is being made here.”

Pickford Interchange is located next to the A45, with direct access to the M42, M6, M45, and M40, and within close reach of HS2, Birmingham International Airport, and the NEC. The site benefits from its proximity to Coventry railway station, offering journey times of under one hour to London, as well as to Coventry and Warwick universities, supporting strong collaboration between industry and academia.