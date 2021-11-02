Royal Mail responds after Rugbeians ask: 'Where is our post?'

Staff sickness is the reason for delays to postage that are so bad one Rugbeian missed her hospital appointment, the Advertiser has been told.

Yesterday, November 2, Councillor Jerry Roodhouse contacted this newspaper to raise his concerns over the delays, which appear to be affecting the Paddox and Soutfields area of Rugby.

He said: "The first complaint I got was from a lady on Whinfield Road who was going for days without post.

"She is elderly and she relies on the post for hospital appointment bookings - and she missed an appointment because one letter had not turned up in time.

"I've started hearing from more and more residents across Paddox and Southfields.

"Someone in the sorting office has reportedly said that they are seriously understaffed.

"One postman is having to sort the mail himself before he begins deliveries and apparently one new starter lasted only three days before they gave up."

Cllr Roodhouse said that in once instance a resident had reported having only one delivery in a week, and another had been waiting weeks to receive a card that had been sent first class.

He has raised the issue on behalf of residents through Royal Mail' s website, but he found the process far from user friendly and he said he received a generic answer that explained nothing.

"This is not a case of having a go at the frontline posties," he said.

"We're just really frustrated with how someone in management is handling this.

"We just want an explanation as to what is going on.

"I also thing Royal Mail should have a way that councillors can contact someone directly to share residents' concerns.

"Orbit Housing has a special email address for councillors and MPs so they can get their residents' issues highlighted quickly. I think Royal Mail should be doing this as well."

The Advertiser reached Royal Mail for comment.

A spokesperson said: “In some areas in Rugby, we are experiencing some disruption to service due to sickness absence.

"The situation is improving. We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.

"If resourcing issues and self-isolation requirements prevent this, we’ll deliver at least every other day.

"We apologise to customers for any inconvenience they may experience as we work hard to resolve the situation.”