Register
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

Royal Mail's largest UK parcel hub launches near Rugby - processing more than one million items per day

Spanning 53 acres, the parcel hub is capable of sorting up to 90,000 parcels per hour
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 30th Oct 2023, 17:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Royal Mail’s largest UK parcel facility has been launched near Rugby.

The new hub will be based at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT) will span 53 acres and total 840,000 square feet of warehousing space.

It is expected to process more than one million items per day and about 235 million parcels annually.

Most Popular
The largest Royal Mail parcel hub in the UK, spanning 53 acres and totalling 840,000 square feet of warehousing space, at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT).The largest Royal Mail parcel hub in the UK, spanning 53 acres and totalling 840,000 square feet of warehousing space, at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT).
The largest Royal Mail parcel hub in the UK, spanning 53 acres and totalling 840,000 square feet of warehousing space, at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT).

Royal Mail’s Midlands Super Hub is the most recent development in a major expansion programme currently being progressed at DIRFT.

Sally Duggleby, head of leasing at Prologis UK, said: “DIRFT is our largest logistics property asset in the UK and second largest outside of the US, so to welcome Royal Mail’s Super Hub to the site’s portfolio is a fantastic addition."

In addition to new distribution centres, Prologis UK has invested in a 130-bay truck park for the drivers who service the park. The new lorry parking area accommodates overnight stays and provides around-the-clock security monitoring by DIRFT’s onsite team and police community support officers.

Related topics:Royal MailRugbyPrologis UK