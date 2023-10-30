Spanning 53 acres, the parcel hub is capable of sorting up to 90,000 parcels per hour

Royal Mail’s largest UK parcel facility has been launched near Rugby.

The new hub will be based at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT) will span 53 acres and total 840,000 square feet of warehousing space.

It is expected to process more than one million items per day and about 235 million parcels annually.

Royal Mail’s Midlands Super Hub is the most recent development in a major expansion programme currently being progressed at DIRFT.

Sally Duggleby, head of leasing at Prologis UK, said: “DIRFT is our largest logistics property asset in the UK and second largest outside of the US, so to welcome Royal Mail’s Super Hub to the site’s portfolio is a fantastic addition."