A green-minded Rugby business is celebrating after receiving royal recognition from King Charles III.

Datagraphic was given the royal seal of approval for creating planet-friendly initiatives.

The business, which held an art competition for schools, received a letter on behalf of King Charles III thanking local school children for taking an interest in protecting the natural environment through sustainability business initiatives.

The official correspondence signals a royal endorsement for efforts to create a more environmentally conscious and socially responsible workplace.

It said: “His Majesty is deeply committed to protecting the natural world and would have me pass on his gratitude to you for your commitment to sustainability.”