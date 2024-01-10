Royal seal of approval for green-minded Rugby business
A green-minded Rugby business is celebrating after receiving royal recognition from King Charles III.
Datagraphic was given the royal seal of approval for creating planet-friendly initiatives.
The business, which held an art competition for schools, received a letter on behalf of King Charles III thanking local school children for taking an interest in protecting the natural environment through sustainability business initiatives.
The official correspondence signals a royal endorsement for efforts to create a more environmentally conscious and socially responsible workplace.
It said: “His Majesty is deeply committed to protecting the natural world and would have me pass on his gratitude to you for your commitment to sustainability.”
Peter Wells, head of sustainability at Datagraphic, Butlers Leap, said: “We are truly honoured to receive a response from King Charles himself. His endorsement gives our initiative the royal seal of approval.”