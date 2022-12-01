Royal seal of approval for Yelvertoft author's new e-cookery book aimed to help save money, time and energy

HRH The Princess Royal is behind Milly’s latest project

Milly Fyfe.

A Yelvertoft author is launching an e-cookery book to help people create family friendly meals from scratch.

Farmer’s wife Milly, who has two young boys, wants to help people who are feeling the pinch and are looking for cost effective ways of preparing meals with batch cooking, slow cooking and low energy cooking.

Podcaster and blogger Milly, said: “The recipes are pulled together from the successful food blog No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents and the podcast ‘The Countryside Kitchen meets’ where Milly interviews food producers and farmers about what they grow, rear or process and how they can make a tasty meal using those ingredients.

“There is a real emphasis on seasonality and highlighting local food producers, ensuring low food miles, provenance and sustainability, whilst making the meals accessible, easy to make and the whole family can enjoy.”

Commenting on the e-book launch, author and entrepreneur Milly added: “I want to help people eat well for less and enjoy cooking a meal from scratch. I’ve often found some cookery books and TV programmes too complex with ingredients that are expensive or not accessible to the average person. As a busy parent myself, I want to feed my family well, but am often time poor. I’ve put together these recipes from my own repertoire as well as from farmers and foodies that I have interviewed using British ingredients.”

The book will be raising money for Farm Community Network and has been endorsed and foreworded by HRH The Princess Royal.

Milly said: “I cried when I received the letter from Princess Anne who wanted to endorse and foreword my book. All the hard work and determination is paying off and having Royal support is the icing on the cake.”

An e-book launch will take place on Friday, December 16, and a copy will be available to purchase and download on Amazon for £4.95. Printed copies will be available at a later date.

