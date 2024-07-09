RS Nuneaton bangs the drum for laundry facilities
The event was part of RS’ social impact partnership with The Washing Machine Project (TWMP) - a global charity that combines innovation and sustainable engineering to provide displaced and low-income communities with an accessible and affordable manual crank, off-the-grid washing machine. These machines will make a significant difference to low-income and displaced communities by alleviating the burden of handwashing.
RS Nuneaton distribution centre manager Harby Tiwana said: “RS employees are given two days’ paid leave each year, which they can use to support any charity or cause they wish. We’re delighted that employees at Nuneaton chose to use one of their two days’ allocation for this worthwhile initiative. We felt honoured to host this event in Nuneaton, and enable our colleagues to build new skills and support communities in need.”
The Washing Machine Project is a grassroots social enterprise based in the UK, whose aim is to improve the lives of communities affected by poverty, conflict, or natural disasters - throughout England and Wales but also across other key areas around the world. Its Diyva washing machine uses parts from RS’s own brand RS PRO, which RS supplies at cost price for the project.
