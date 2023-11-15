Ruby-based Revive! scoops top prize at the 2023 BFA HSBC British Franchise Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Revive! who offer a mobile service for minor bodywork and alloy wheel damage to domestic and commercial customers across the UK, took home the ‘Leadership and Culture Award’ at the event. They are one of the UK’s leading mobile paint repair businesses, operating through a nationwide franchise network.

The company, founded in 2004, has many accolades to their name, including winning the BFA HSBC Franchisor of the Year - Gold Award in 2022, the Workbuzz Best Management Franchise award and featuring in Elite Franchise magazine’s Top 25 British Franchises for the sixth consecutive year. Revive! is a member of the Institute for the Motor Industry (IMI)

Founded in 1977 and with a strapline of ‘Discover Your Tomorrow’ the BFA (British Franchise Association), is the hub of franchising in the UK. The association strives to brighten people’s futures by showcasing the opportunities for businesses and individuals to transform their lives through franchising, whilst also providing an educational space and accreditations, governed by their high standards and a code of ethics.

Revive! Accept their Leadership and Culture Award

The awards often referred to as the ‘Oscars of franchising’ were held at The Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham on 9th November 2023.

Commenting on their win Terry Mullen, managing director (Finance and Operations) at Revive! said: “We are so proud to win this award, it means a great deal to be recognised by the British Franchise Association for the work we have done to build a strong and positive culture across the whole Revive! network. Our focus on Leadership and Culture right at the start of our journey has enabled us to support our franchise owners to grow strong and successful businesses of their own. One of our values is Unity and across our head office team and our franchise owners, this value is evident every day. As we’ve grown, we’ve kept our values at the heart of everything we do and that has enabled our staff and our franchise owners to buy into the vision and join us on the journey!

Pip Wilkins, Chief Executive of the BFA said: “Our huge congratulations to Revive!, on this tremendous win. We had some fantastic entries this year but theirs really stood out from the crowd. We would like to thank them for being such great ambassadors for the BFA and for representing the very best in UK franchising.”

