Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Rugby academy celebrates science, technology, engineering, arts and maths with Big Bang

“Students of all ages were actively engaged and we were delighted to welcome pupils from local primary schools to Harris”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:45 BST

Inspired students at a Rugby academy have been celebrating science, technology, engineering, arts and maths with a Big Bang.

The Big Bang took place at Harris Church of England Academy last week.

Students enjoyed a wide range of interactive activities, workshops and shows from a number of local and regional providers, companies and institutions all showcasing the wide and diverse world of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths).

Most Popular
Getting hands on with animals for the event.Getting hands on with animals for the event.
Getting hands on with animals for the event.

It featured an array of activities and included an onsite planetarium, Aston Martin car, Van Der Graaf generator, Fuze Coding workshops, robots, engaging exhibits and an Atomic Science show.

Roberta Harrison, Headteacher at Harris C of E Academy said "Students of all ages were actively engaged and we were delighted to welcome pupils from local primary schools to Harris. Thank you to all companies and ambassadors who helped to make this event a huge success.”

Related topics:StudentsRugby