Rugby academy celebrates science, technology, engineering, arts and maths with Big Bang

“Students of all ages were actively engaged and we were delighted to welcome pupils from local primary schools to Harris”

Inspired students at a Rugby academy have been celebrating science, technology, engineering, arts and maths with a Big Bang.

The Big Bang took place at Harris Church of England Academy last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Students enjoyed a wide range of interactive activities, workshops and shows from a number of local and regional providers, companies and institutions all showcasing the wide and diverse world of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths).

Getting hands on with animals for the event.

It featured an array of activities and included an onsite planetarium, Aston Martin car, Van Der Graaf generator, Fuze Coding workshops, robots, engaging exhibits and an Atomic Science show.