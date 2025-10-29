Rugby agency ADAO wins International Web Award for Leamington’s 1 Mill Street Website

Warwickshire-based digital agency, ADAO, is celebrating global recognition after winning an award at the International Web Awards 2025 for its work on the new website for 1 Mill Street, Leamington Spa’s popular coworking and event space.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project, which captured the spirit of creativity and collaboration at the heart of 1 Mill Street, was recognised for its outstanding design, user experience, and innovative approach to showcasing local business culture.

Founded in Rugby in 2009, ADAO has grown into one of the Midlands’ leading web design and digital marketing agencies, known for delivering creative and technically brilliant websites for clients across the UK. But this particular award is extra special for the team, as it celebrates two home-grown Warwickshire brands working together to put the region’s business community on the map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“1 Mill Street is a place that thrives on creativity and connection, just like ADAO - and that’s exactly what we wanted the website to reflect,” said David Ohanjanian, Director at ADAO. “To have that vision recognised on an international stage is a huge achievement for our team and a proud moment for Warwickshire.”

Adao Web Award Winner

The International Web Awards celebrate excellence in digital design and innovation, with entries from agencies and brands across the world. ADAO’s win puts Warwickshire alongside other global creative hotspots.

Head of Marketing at 1 Mill Street, Holly Jones, added: “We want to thank the team at ADAO for producing such an incredible website for us at Mill Street. Their organisation, efficiency, support and help were admirable and would highly recommend them to anyone looking for a brand new look and feel for their brand.”

As ADAO continues to grow its client base across the Midlands, the agency remains committed to supporting local businesses with websites and digital strategies that drive results and reflect the region’s thriving entrepreneurial spirit.

Find out more about ADAO at https://adao.co.uk/

Find out more about 1Mill Street https://www.1millstreet.com/