Rugby author makes date to sign copies of his 'fascinating' new thriller

"It's a great book for anyone with an interest in Antarctica and what secrets it might hold."
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 19th Oct 2023, 11:23 BST
A Rugby author of a chilly new thriller is inviting people to his book signing.

Project Eaglestar, written by David S Newman, is now available in bookshops and online.

He will be signing copies of the book at W H Smith in Rugby on Saturday, October 28, at 9.30am.

David with his new book.David with his new book.
David with his new book.

It is set in Antarctica, where a scientific research vessel is sent to support the ice station Halley VII.

David said: “It’s a great book for anyone with an interest in Antarctica and what secrets it might hold.”

It costs around £9.

Gregg Fields, from Koehler Books, said: “The theme is fascinating, and more than a little relevant. The combination of scientific research and foreign affairs is a delicate but rather intoxicating blend, and this underpinning of the narrative draws the reader forward.”

