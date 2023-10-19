Rugby author makes date to sign copies of his 'fascinating' new thriller
A Rugby author of a chilly new thriller is inviting people to his book signing.
Project Eaglestar, written by David S Newman, is now available in bookshops and online.
He will be signing copies of the book at W H Smith in Rugby on Saturday, October 28, at 9.30am.
It is set in Antarctica, where a scientific research vessel is sent to support the ice station Halley VII.
David said: “It’s a great book for anyone with an interest in Antarctica and what secrets it might hold.”
It costs around £9.
Gregg Fields, from Koehler Books, said: “The theme is fascinating, and more than a little relevant. The combination of scientific research and foreign affairs is a delicate but rather intoxicating blend, and this underpinning of the narrative draws the reader forward.”