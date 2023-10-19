Rugby author makes date to sign copies of his 'fascinating' new thriller

“It’s a great book for anyone with an interest in Antarctica and what secrets it might hold.”

A Rugby author of a chilly new thriller is inviting people to his book signing.

Project Eaglestar, written by David S Newman, is now available in bookshops and online.

He will be signing copies of the book at W H Smith in Rugby on Saturday, October 28, at 9.30am.

David with his new book.

It is set in Antarctica, where a scientific research vessel is sent to support the ice station Halley VII.

David said: “It’s a great book for anyone with an interest in Antarctica and what secrets it might hold.”

It costs around £9.