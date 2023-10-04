Rugby author releases chilly new thriller set in Antarctica
“The plot is a scenario where science, geography and international politics merge”
A Rugby author has just released a chilly new thriller where science, geography and international politics merge.
Project Eaglestar, written by Rugby author, David S Newman, is now available in bookshops and online.
It is set in Antarctica, where a scientific research vessel is sent to support the ice station Halley VII.
David said: “It’s a great book for anyone with an interest in Antarctica and what secrets it might hold!”
It costs around £9.