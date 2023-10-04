“The plot is a scenario where science, geography and international politics merge”

A Rugby author has just released a chilly new thriller where science, geography and international politics merge.

Project Eaglestar, written by Rugby author, David S Newman, is now available in bookshops and online.

It is set in Antarctica, where a scientific research vessel is sent to support the ice station Halley VII.

David said: “It’s a great book for anyone with an interest in Antarctica and what secrets it might hold!”